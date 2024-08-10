Harnessing 40Hz Frequency for Brain Health

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Multisensory gamma stimulation mitigates the effects of demyelination induced by cuprizone in male mice



Music therapy, especially classical music, can improve cognitive function and reduce agitation in Alzheimer's patients by 60%.

New Frontier in Alzheimer's Treatment

Rewiring the Brain

Research suggests that 40Hz light and sound stimulation may help protect myelin, the brain's "white matter," potentially offering therapeutic benefits for Alzheimer's disease ().“Previous publications from our lab have mainly focused on neuronal protection,” said Li-Huei Tsai, Picower Professor in The Picower Institute for Learning and Memory and the Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences at MIT and senior author of the new study in Nature Communications. Tsai also lead’s MIT’s Aging Brain Initiative.“But this study shows that it’s not just the gray matter, but also the white matter that’s protected by this method.”This yearpublished phase II human trial results in theindicating that 40Hz light and sound stimulation significantly slowed the loss of myelin in volunteers with Alzheimer’s.Also this year Tsai’s lab published a study showing that gamma sensory stimulation helped mice withstand neurological effects of chemotherapy medicines, including by preserving myelin.In the new study, members of Tsai’s lab led by former postdoc Daniela Rodrigues Amorim used a common mouse model of myelin loss—a diet with the chemical cuprizone— to explore how sensory stimulation preserves myelination.Amorim and Tsai’s team found that 40Hz light and sound not only preserved myelination in the brains of cuprizone-exposed mice, it also appeared to protect oligodendrocytes (the cells that myelinate neural axons), sustain the electrical performance of neurons, and preserve a key marker of axon structural integrity.When the team looked into the molecular underpinnings of these benefits, they found clear signs of specific mechanisms including preservation of neural circuit connections called synapses; a reduction in a cause of oligodendrocyte death called “ferroptosis;” reduced inflammation; and an increase in the ability of microglia brain cells to clean up myelin damage so that new myelin could be restored.“Gamma stimulation promotes a healthy environment,” said Amorim who is now a Marie Curie Fellow at the University of Galway in Ireland. “There are several ways we are seeing different effects.”The findings suggest that gamma sensory stimulation may help not only Alzheimer’s disease patients but also people battling other diseases involving myelin loss, such as multiple sclerosis, the authors wrote in the study.To conduct the study, Tsai and Amorim’s team fed some male mice a diet with cuprizone and gave other male mice a normal diet for six weeks.Halfway into that period, when cuprizone is known to begin causing its most acute effects on myelination, they exposed some mice from each group to gamma sensory stimulation for the remaining three weeks.In this way they had four groups: completely unaffected mice, mice that received no cuprizone but did get gamma stimulation, mice that received cuprizone and constant (but not 40Hz) light and sound as a control, and mice that received cuprizone and also gamma stimulation.After the six weeks elapsed, the scientists measured signs of myelination throughout the brains of the mice in each group. Mice that weren’t fed cuprizone maintained healthy levels, as expected.Mice that were fed cuprizone and didn’t receive 40Hz gamma sensory stimulation showed drastic levels of myelin loss. Cuprizone-fed mice that received 40Hz stimulation retained significantly more myelin, rivaling the health of mice never fed cuprizone by some, but not all, measures.The researchers also looked atSeveral measures revealed that in mice fed cuprizone, oligodendrocytes in the corpus callosum region of the brain (a key point for the transit of neural signals because it connects the brain’s hemispheres) were markedly reduced. But in mice fed cuprizone and also treated with gamma stimulation, the number of cells was much closer to healthy levels.Electrophysiological tests among neural axons in the corpus callosum showed that gamma sensory stimulation was associated with improved electrical performance in cuprizone-fed mice who received gamma stimulation compared to cuprizone-fed mice left untreated by 40Hz stimulation.When researchers looked in the anterior cingulate cortex region of the brain, they saw that MAP2, a protein that signals the structural integrity of axons, was much better preserved in mice that received cuprizone and gamma stimulation compared to cuprizone-fed mice who did not.A key goal of the study was to identify possible ways in which 40Hz sensory stimulation may protect myelin.To find out, the researchers conducted a sweeping assessment of protein expression in each mouse group and identified which proteins were differentially expressed based on cuprizone diet and exposure to gamma frequency stimulation.The analysis revealed distinct sets of effects between the cuprizone mice exposed to control stimulation and cuprizone-plus-gamma mice.A highlight of one set of effects was the increase in MAP2 in gamma-treated cuprizone-fed mice.A highlight of another set was that cuprizone mice who received control stimulation showed a substantial deficit in the expression of proteins associated with synapses.The gamma-treated cuprizone-fed mice did not show any significant loss, mirroring results in a 2019 Alzheimer’s 40Hz study that showed synaptic preservation.This result is important, the researchers wrote, because neural circuit activity, which depends on maintaining synapses, is associated with preserving myelin. They confirmed the protein expression results by looking directly at brain tissues.Another set of protein expression results hinted at another important mechanism: ferroptosis. This phenomenon, in which errant metabolism of iron leads to a lethal buildup of reactive oxygen species in cells, is a known problem for oligodendrocytes in the cuprizone mouse model.Among the signs was an increase in cuprizone-fed, control-stimulation mice in expression of the protein HMGB1, which is a marker of ferroptosis-associated damage that triggers an inflammatory response. Gamma stimulation, however, reduced levels of HMGB1.the team assessed gene expression using single-cell RNA sequencing technology.They found that astrocytes and microglia became very inflammatory in cuprizone-control mice but gamma stimulation calmed that response.Fewer cells became inflammatory and direct observations of tissue showed that microglia became more proficient at clearing away myelin debris, a key step in effecting repairs.The team also learned more about how oligodendrocytes in cuprizone-fed mice exposed to 40Hz sensory stimulation managed to survive better.Expression of protective proteins such as HSP70 increased as did expression of GPX4, a master regulator of processes that constrain ferroptosis.Source-Eurekalert