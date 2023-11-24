Gut Microbes Ease Constipation

Researchers have pinpointed the genes within the probiotic Bifidobacteria longum that enhance gut motility. B. longum strains carrying the abfA gene cluster could alleviate constipation by effectively utilizing an indigestible fiber known as arabinan in the gut. The findings are published in Cell Host & Microbe.



"We established the causal link between a genetic variant—the abfA cluster—to the key functional difference of probiotic B. longum in multiple model organisms, including mice and humans, and provided mechanistic and ecological insights into how a single gene cluster can affect the gut motility of hosts through arabinan metabolism," says Qixiao Zhai of Jiangnan University, one of the paper's co-senior authors.

Understanding Constipation and Gut Microbial Dysbiosis

Constipation is a globally prevalent bowel disorder with a worldwide prevalence of 10% to 15%. Impaired gastrointestinal motility has been implicated in gut microbial dysbiosis, which is characterized by a significant decrease in the abundance of beneficial microorganisms, some of which are conventionally known as probiotics. Orally administrated probiotics have therefore been widely used to alleviate symptoms.