medindia

Government Bans E-Cigarettes, Ordinance Likely by Evening

by Iswarya on  September 19, 2019 at 10:21 AM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Production, import, and sale of e-cigarettes and other similar products will be banned by the government, and an ordinance will be brought in to make it an offense, entailing jail term up to three years as well as fine.
Government Bans E-Cigarettes, Ordinance Likely by Evening
Government Bans E-Cigarettes, Ordinance Likely by Evening

With the promulgation of the ordinance, production, sale, distribution, import or even advertisement of ENDS would attract penalty up to Rs 5 lakh and 3-year-jail or both for a repeat offense.

Show Full Article


After the cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said vaping or e-cigarettes appear cool, but a lot of health concerns had been raised against them. "The decision has been taken keeping in mind health of the youth," she said citing recommendations of premier medical institutes.

The minister said reports stated that young students in the US were becoming its victim. Vaping has emerged as a major concern internationally with nearly 30 countries banning it.

The ordinance would be promulgated by Wednesday evening or Thursday. Later a Bill will be introduced in the next session of Parliament.

While admitting that conventional cigarettes are also injurious to health, the Finance Minister said awareness was being created against the use of tobacco products.

"It's a timely step," Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

ENDS includes e-cigarettes, heat-not-burn devices, vape, e-sheesha, e-nicotine flavored hookah, and other similar devices. E-cigarettes don't burn tobacco but heat the liquid chemicals into a vapor or steam that a person inhales. That's why it's also called vaping.

E-cigarettes are considered harmful to health, and medical institutes, like AIIMs and Tata Memorial Hospital, stated that.

E-cigarettes and other ENDS products are imported. Juul is one of the popular brands among youth. As many as 400 different brands of ENDS are imported and sold into the country.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

All You Need to Know About E-cigarettes

E- cigarettes, a new device to counter the disease burden of tobacco smoking.

Flavorings Used in E-Cigarettes Can Up Your Risk for Heart Disease

Flavoring liquids such as cinnamon and menthol used in electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes are not safe and may increase the risk of heart disease when inhaled.

E-Cigarettes May Help Even Die Hard Smokers Kick the Habit

Switching to vaping or e-cigarettes may help smokers to eventually quit the habit and stay that way longterm according to recent study.

E-cigarettes Not Recommended for Smokers Who wish to Quit the Habit

The anti-tobacco advocacy group, ASH Ireland has advised quitters to instead use nicotine patches or gums instead of e-cigarettes.

What's New on Medindia

Computed Tomography

Playing Mahjong can Help You Cope with Depression

Top 10 Home Remedies to Treat Hypothyroidism
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive