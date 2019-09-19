Production, import, and sale of e-cigarettes and other similar products will be banned by the government, and an ordinance will be brought in to make it an offense, entailing jail term up to three years as well as fine.

Government Bans E-Cigarettes, Ordinance Likely by Evening

‘First-time violators will face a jail term of up to one year and a fine of Rs one lakh. ’

The minister said reports stated that young students in the US were becoming its victim. Vaping has emerged as a major concern internationally with nearly 30 countries banning it.



The ordinance would be promulgated by Wednesday evening or Thursday. Later a Bill will be introduced in the next session of Parliament.



While admitting that conventional cigarettes are also injurious to health, the Finance Minister said awareness was being created against the use of tobacco products.



"It's a timely step," Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said.



ENDS includes e-cigarettes, heat-not-burn devices, vape, e-sheesha, e-nicotine flavored hookah, and other similar devices. E-cigarettes don't burn tobacco but heat the liquid chemicals into a vapor or steam that a person inhales. That's why it's also called vaping.



E-cigarettes are considered harmful to health, and medical institutes, like AIIMs and Tata Memorial Hospital, stated that.



E-cigarettes and other ENDS products are imported. Juul is one of the popular brands among youth. As many as 400 different brands of ENDS are imported and sold into the country.



With the promulgation of the ordinance, production, sale, distribution, import or even advertisement of ENDS would attract penalty up to Rs 5 lakh and 3-year-jail or both for a repeat offense.