About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Glucometer Detects SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies Quickly

by Angela Mohan on June 20, 2022 at 12:22 PM
Listen to this News
Font : A-A+

Glucometer Detects SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies Quickly

Simple, accurate glucose-meter-based test incorporating a novel fusion protein could help to monitor SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels, as per the study published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

The gold standard measurement - the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies requires expensive equipment and specialized technicians.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus


Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
Advertisement


Glucose meters, which are readily available, easy to use and can be integrated with remote clinical services. Researchers have been adapting these devices to sense other target molecules, coupling detection with glucose production.

If a detection antibody in the test binds to an antibody in a patient's blood, then a reaction occurs that produces glucose — something the device detects very well.
Advertisement

Invertase is an attractive enzyme for this type of analysis because it converts sucrose into glucose, but it's difficult to attach the enzyme to detection antibodies with chemical approaches.

So, Netzahualcóyotl Arroyo-Currás, Jamie B. Spangler and colleagues wanted to see whether producing a fusion protein consisting of both invertase and a detection antibody would work in an assay that would allow SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels to be read with a glucose meter.

Role of Novel Fusion Protein

The researchers designed and produced a novel fusion protein containing both invertase and a mouse antibody that binds to human immunoglobulin (IgG) antibodies.

They showed that the fusion protein bound to human IgGs and successfully produced glucose from sucrose. Next, the team made test strips with the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein on them.

When dipped in COVID-19 patient samples, the patients' SARS-CoV-2 antibodies bound to the spike protein. Adding the invertase/IgG fusion protein, then sucrose, led to the production of glucose, which could be detected by a glucose meter.

They validated the test by performing the analysis with glucose meters on a variety of patient samples, and found that the new assay worked as well as four different ELISAs. The researchers say that the method can also be adapted to test for SARS-CoV-2 variants and other infectious diseases.



Source: Medindia
Listen to this News
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Tea Bags for the Beau-Tea-Ful You!
Tea Bags for the Beau-Tea-Ful You!
World Blood Donor Day 2022 -
World Blood Donor Day 2022 - "Donating Blood is an Act of Solidarity"
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
View all
Recommended Reading
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
Tests for Blood SugarTests for Blood Sugar
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Tests for Blood Sugar How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter? 

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline) A-Z Drug Brands in India Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Iron Intake Calculator Blood Donation - Recipients Hearing Loss Calculator Drug Side Effects Calculator Post-Nasal Drip Selfie Addiction Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
Introducing Audio
Introducing Audio

Now you can listen to Medindia news. Just click or tap on the sound icon