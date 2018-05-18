medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Globally 25 Million 'Unsafe' Abortions Take Place Every Year

by Hannah Joy on  May 18, 2018 at 8:06 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Every year, around 25 million unsafe abortions take place globally, which compromise the sexual and reproductive health of women, reveals a recent report published in the journal The Lancet.
Globally 25 Million 'Unsafe' Abortions Take Place Every Year
Globally 25 Million 'Unsafe' Abortions Take Place Every Year

The report showed that globally as many as 180 million couples get affected by infertility; nearly two million people become infected with HIV and nearly 266,000 women die from cervical cancer.

About one in three women worldwide experience gender-based violence, most often from an intimate partner.

The researchers urge for a new, bold agenda to achieve universal access to sexual and reproductive health and rights of women around the world.

"Gaps in sexual and reproductive health and rights worldwide take an enormous toll on individuals, communities and economies. We must not continue to tolerate this problem," said Alex Ezeh, Commission Co-Chair and former Executive Director of the African Population and Health Research Centre.

"It's time to eliminate these inequities with a comprehensive approach that doesn't overlook critical components like access to safe and legal abortion, prevention of reproductive cancers, or treatment for infertility," Ezeh added.

Moreover, each year in developing regions, more than 200 million women want to avoid pregnancy but are not using modern contraception; more than 45 million women receive inadequate antenatal care, or none at all; and more than 30 million women deliver their babies outside of a health facility.

The researchers noted that meeting the need for modern contraception, safe abortion, and maternal and newborn health care in developing regions would cost just $9 per person per year.

Access to sexual and reproductive health services saves lives, improves health and well-being, promotes gender equality, and increases productivity and household income.

The researchers called on countries to tackle restrictive social norms, laws and policies, and to hold governments accountable to their commitments.

"For too long the world has accepted these stark realities as inevitable. Our report shows how they can be overcome, laying out a roadmap that countries can use to put essential services and interventions in place," said Ann M. Starrs, President and CEO of the Guttmacher Institute -- a US-based non-profit.



Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Related Links

Abortion

Abortion

Abortion is one of the most controversial topics in medicine. Legalization of abortion in several countries was necessary to prevent complications and deaths of women due to illegal abortions.

US Government to Allow Detained Immigrant Teenagers' Abortions

US Government to Allow Detained Immigrant Teenagers' Abortions

Undocumented pregnant teens in U.S. custody must have abortion access, revealed Federal judge. The administration cannot strip unaccompanied immigrant minor children of their right to make their own reproductive choices.

Four Out of Five Abortions Occur In India Through Unprescribed Medications

Four Out of Five Abortions Occur In India Through Unprescribed Medications

Medical methods of abortion using mifepristone and misoprostol account for four out of five abortions in India.

1.56 Crore Abortions in India in 2015

1.56 Crore Abortions in India in 2015

The total number of abortions in India in 2015 was recorded to be 1.56 crore.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer

Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer

Summers days are long, hot and sweaty, and can leave you feeling de-hydrated and tired. Read on to ...

 Fosnetupitant and Palonosetron

Fosnetupitant and Palonosetron

Fosnetupitant and Palonosetron (a fixed antiemetic combination) injection was approved by FDA in ...

 Oropharyngeal Cancer

Oropharyngeal Cancer

Oropharyngeal cancer affects the central region of the pharynx, the middle part of the throat. ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...