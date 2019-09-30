medindia

Giant 'Human Capsule' in Indore Sets New World Record

by Iswarya on  September 30, 2019 at 10:07 AM Drug News
Giant 'human capsule' was formed by a thousand pharma students to spread awareness about generic drugs and promote 'Healthy India' campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Giant 'Human Capsule' in Indore Sets New World Record
Earlier, Dr. Jayanarayanji and Calicut Institutions led 438 people in Kannur, Kerala to set the record on March 8, 2018.

Out of 1,000 students, 500 were in blue while the other 500 were in white and they stood in such a way that it depicted a giant medication capsule.

Dr. Dwivedi claims that this is a new record. Dr. Pradeep Mishra and Tithi Bhalla from the India team and Dr. Diwakar Sukul, the US representative of Guinness Book of World Records were also present during the occasion.

Dr. Dwivedi also gave necessary information of the generic medicines to the students. He said that it is important to make people aware that the generic medicines of branded companies cost more while medicine with the same formula of a less known company costs less. Hence the doctors and chemists sell medicines of branded companies to earn higher profits.

So it is important for people to understand that the generic medicines are the same, and the only thing which differs is the company.



Source: IANS

