Fragile X Syndrome Treatment: New Insights

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 28, 2020 at 11:46 AM Genetics & Stem Cells News
Scientists are working globally to educate clinicians and families on how to identify, test and provide care for those born with fragile X syndrome, often linked to autism.
Fragile X Syndrome Treatment: New Insights

This multimedia story documents one such outreach effort in Serbia and the lives of the Cvijetic family and their search for help for their 6-year-old son, Demetrije. Diagnosed with fragile X syndrome through the efforts of a MIND Institute-trained physician, the affectionate boy has never attended school, cannot speak or feed himself with a spoon or fork. His parents desperately hope he can someday have a productive life.

MIND Institute experts in fragile X syndrome are available for media interviews about their international work and ongoing research. They include:

Randi Hagerman, a pediatrician and professor at UC Davis, and one of the world's leading experts on fragile X syndrome and related conditions and their treatment.

Leonard Abbeduto, a psychologist and director of the UC Davis MIND Institute who is internationally renowned for his work on the development and use of language in individuals with intellectual disabilities, including those with fragile X syndrome.

David Hessl, a child clinical psychologist and professor at UC Davis whose expertise include the cognitive, emotional and behavioral evaluation of children with fragile X syndrome.

Source: Newswise

