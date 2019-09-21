Four Foods to Avoid When You Have the Flu

‘Caffeine and alcohol can make your symptoms worse. Vitamin-c rich fruit juices aren’t nutritionally dense and can inflame your immune system. Therefore, have broth-based soups, as they’re easily tolerated and also help in replacing any fluids and sodium that have been lost.’

no matter what kind of sickness you have. In fact, it's especially important when you have a fever. But not all food is created equal. While comfort foods may be what you want when you're not feeling your best, they're not necessarily going to make you feel better. In fact, I'd suggest avoiding your go-to comfort foods, as you may end up developing a distaste for them if you consume them when nauseated.Avoid the following four foods when you have the flu:Between elevated temperatures and increased sweating, dehydration is something to be cautious of when you have a fever. Caffeine and alcohol can make your symptoms worse (especially stomach-related symptoms), so I'd recommend sipping on water and other clear liquids throughout the day to stay hydrated.You'll want to avoid foods that are difficult to break down and hard on your gastrointestinal system. Foods high in saturated fat should be avoided or limited, as well as fried, greasy foods.The flu occasionally causes you to have an upset stomach, so sticking with foods that are easy to digest like simple/refined carbohydrates is recommended. Foods like dry saltine crackers, toast and pretzels are easy on your stomach and are most likely to be tolerated when you have the flu. That being said, foods that are higher in fiber are also harder to digest, so I'd recommend avoiding them at first.You may think a vitamin-c rich fruit juices are the best things to drink when you're sick, but most of these options aren't nutritionally dense and can inflame your immune system. Again, I'd recommend sipping on water and other clear liquids to stay hydrated. What should I eat instead?as they're easily tolerated but will also help to replace any fluids and sodium that may have been lost.If you're losing a lot of fluids from stomach issues (vomiting or diarrhea), drinks with electrolytes like sports drinks or Pedialyte will help keep you hydrated better than water. Once you're able to tolerate liquids, try slowly moving to soft, bland foods that are less likely to trigger nausea.Source: Newswise