by Angela Mohan on  July 5, 2021 at 3:05 PM Men´s Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

UK Man Reports Vertical Fracture of Penis
Vertical fracture in penis has been reported by a man in the UK during sexual intercourse with his partner, as per the report in the British Medical Journal.

Horizontal injuries have occurred previously in men's private parts. A vertical fracture was reported first time now.

The man was rushed to the emergency ward. The patient said he suffered the injury after his penis buckled under the pressure of his partner's perineum.


The doctors found the 3 cm vertical tear after they conducted an MRI scan. But it did not come with any major disadvantages to the man.

"Interestingly, he described a gradual detumescence, with moderate swelling but no 'popping' sensation. Moreover, there was no palpable 'rolling' sign on examination," the BMJ said in its report. BMJ noted that medical photography could not be done due to the prohibition in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions.

Man could be able to resume sexual activity six months after the injury and had reported erections just like before the accident, as per doctors.

More study is required to know if vertical penile fractures also have the same characteristics as that of traditional transverse injuries.

Consequences of a transverse penile fracture include popping sensation, gross ecchymosis and a palpable rolling defect.

British Medical Journal, says 88.5 percent of penile fractures occur during sexual intercourse during 'man on top' and 'doggy style' positions. Masturbation and sleeping prone have lesser chances of leading to penis injury.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Penile Cancer
Penile cancer or cancer of the penis often affects adult males. Penile cancer may be treated with surgery, chemotherapy or radiotherapy.
READ MORE
Colle’s Fracture
Colles fracture or broken wrist is a wrist fracture, which occurs within an inch of the wrist joint. Colles fracture involves the forearm bone’s distal end of the radius.
READ MORE
Fracture
A fracture is a condition where the continuity of the bone is lost. Majority of bone fractures occur because of high force impact or stress on a bone.
READ MORE
Fracture of Knee Cap
Patella fracture is a kneecap injury that needs surgical correction. Undisplaced fracture can be healed by using a brace to keep the knee immobile.
READ MORE
Hypospadias
Hypospadias is a congenital defect in which the opening of the urethra is located on the under surface of penis, instead of at the end. Symptoms of hypospadias depend on the severity of the condition.
READ MORE
Injuries Related to Sports
Injuries are common in the sporting world. They can be minor like bruises and cuts, serious like fractures and sometimes fatal like head injuries.
READ MORE
Phimosis/Circumcision
The term ''Phimosis'' derived from the Greek word for ''muzzling'' has been widely applied to narrow foreskin.
READ MORE
Scaphoid Fracture of The Wrist
The scaphoid is a small wrist bone. Scaphoid bone fractures usually occur when a person falls heavily on the palm of an outstretched hand.
READ MORE
Screening for Osteoporosis
The risk of suffering from osteoporotic fractures is 30-50% in women and 15 to 30% in men. Osteoporosis screening is currently recommended for women only.
READ MORE
Urology Paediatric Emergencies
The testis can go for a twist inside the sac it is held. This results in loss of blood supply. If left untreated for more than 6 hours the testis loses function.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

FractureFracture of Knee CapPhimosis/CircumcisionHypospadiasUrology Paediatric EmergenciesColle’s FractureFracture Neck of FemurScreening for OsteoporosisInjuries Related to SportsScaphoid Fracture of The Wrist