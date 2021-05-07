UK Man Reports Vertical Fracture of Penis

Vertical fracture in penis has been reported by a man in the UK during sexual intercourse with his partner, as per the report in the British Medical Journal.
Horizontal injuries have occurred previously in men's private parts. A vertical fracture was reported first time now.
The man was rushed to the emergency ward. The patient said he suffered the injury after his penis buckled under the pressure of his partner's perineum.
‘88.5 percent of penile fractures occur during sexual intercourse during ‘man on top’ and ‘doggy style’ positions.’
"Interestingly, he described a gradual detumescence, with moderate swelling but no 'popping' sensation. Moreover, there was no palpable 'rolling' sign on examination," the BMJ said in its report. BMJ noted that medical photography could not be done due to the prohibition in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions.
Man could be able to resume sexual activity six months after the injury and had reported erections just like before the accident, as per doctors.
More study is required to know if vertical penile fractures also have the same characteristics as that of traditional transverse injuries.
Consequences of a transverse penile fracture include popping sensation, gross ecchymosis and a palpable rolling defect.
British Medical Journal, says 88.5 percent of penile fractures occur during sexual intercourse during 'man on top' and 'doggy style' positions. Masturbation and sleeping prone have lesser chances of leading to penis injury.
Source: Medindia
