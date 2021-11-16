First Ever Interchangeable Insulin Biosimilar Launched

Advertisement

Viatris Head of North America Jose Cotarelo said: "Viatris has a long-standing commitment to improving patient access to sustainable, quality and more affordable healthcare. We are extremely proud to stay true to that promise by bringing to millions of people with diabetes with these interchangeable insulin biosimilar treatment options. We are pleased to also offer a broad range of options to help patients, which are intended to maximize access to these important medicines, regardless of financial circumstances, insurance or channel."SEMGLEE (insulin glargine-yfgn) and Insulin Glargine (insulin glargine-yfgn), co-developed by Biocon Biologics and Viatris, are now available in the US market. The currently marketed non-interchangeable SEMGLEE (insulin glargine) is anticipated to be phased out by the end of the 2021 calendar year.Source: IANS