First Ever Interchangeable Insulin Biosimilar Launched

Interchangeable biosimilars SEMGLEEA (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection, a branded product, and Insulin Glargine (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection, an unbranded product, to help control high blood sugar in adult and pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes and adults with type 2 diabetes have been launched by Biocon and Viatris Inc.
Both biosimilar products are available in vial and prefilled pen presentations and are interchangeable for the reference brand, LANTUSA (insulin glargine), allowing for substitution at the pharmacy counter.
Shreehas Tambe, Deputy CEO, Biocon Biologics said: "At Biocon Biologics we are committed to expanding access to high-quality, affordable biologics to patients worldwide. The launch of our interchangeable biosimilar insulin glargine in the US by our partner Viatris is in line with our aspiration to provide our biosimilar insulins to 'one in five' insulin dependent people with diabetes, globally."
SEMGLEE (insulin glargine-yfgn) and Insulin Glargine (insulin glargine-yfgn), co-developed by Biocon Biologics and Viatris, are now available in the US market. The currently marketed non-interchangeable SEMGLEE (insulin glargine) is anticipated to be phased out by the end of the 2021 calendar year.
Source: IANS