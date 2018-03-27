medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Fifty Percent of Vision Loss in High Income Countries is Preventable

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 27, 2018 at 1:57 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Approximately half of the vision impairment in Western Europe is preventable, shows a new study published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology.
Fifty Percent of Vision Loss in High Income Countries is Preventable
Fifty Percent of Vision Loss in High Income Countries is Preventable

The study was carried out by the Vision Loss Expert Group, led by Professor Rupert Bourne of Anglia Ruskin University, and shows the prevalence and causes of vision loss in high income countries worldwide as well as other European nations in 2015, based on a systematic review of medical literature over the previous 25 years.

A comparison of countries in the study shows that, based on the available data, UK has the fifth lowest prevalence of blindness in the over 50s out of the 50 countries surveyed, with 0.52% of men and women in that age group affected. Belgium had the lowest prevalence at 0.46%.

However, in terms of the percentage of population with moderate to severe vision impairment (MSVI), the UK ranked in the bottom half of the table with 6.1%, a higher prevalence than non-EU countries such as Andorra, Serbia and Switzerland.

Cataract was found to be the most common cause of blindness in Western Europe in 2015 (21.9%), followed by age-related macular degeneration (16.3%) and glaucoma (13.5%), but the main cause of MSVI was uncorrected refractive error - which is a condition that can be treated simply by wearing glasses.

This condition made up 49.6% of all MSVI in Western Europe. Cataract was the next main cause in this region, with 15.5%, followed by age-related macular degeneration.

The research also predicts that the contribution of the surveyed countries to the world's vision impaired is expected to lessen slightly by 2020, although the number of people in these nations with impaired sight will rise overall to 69 million due to a rising overall population.

Professor Bourne, Professor of Ophthalmology at Anglia Ruskin University's Vision and Eye Research Unit, said: "Vision impairment is of great importance for quality of life and for the socioeconomics and public health of societies and countries.

"Overcoming barriers to services which would address uncorrected refractive error could reduce the burden of vision impairment in high-income countries by around half. This is an important public health issue even in the wealthiest of countries and more research is required into better treatments, better implementation of the tools we already have, and ongoing surveillance of the problem.

"This work has exposed gaps in the global data, given that many countries have not formally surveyed their populations for eye disease. That is the case for the UK and a more robust understanding of people's needs would help bring solutions."

The work by the study team contributes to the wider Global Burden of Disease (GBD) Study, a comprehensive regional and global research program of disease burden that assesses mortality and disability from major diseases, injuries, and risk factors.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Related Links

Color Blindness

Color Blindness

Color blindness is a visual disorder of perceiving parts of the color spectrum. Color blindness test helps in planning coping strategies for the color blind.

Night Blindness

Night Blindness

Night blindness is a common result of vitamin A deficiency, which is preventable and reversible.

Onchocerciasis / River Blindness

Onchocerciasis / River Blindness

Onchocerciasis a parasitic disease is caused by the filarial worm Onchocerca volvulus. Onchocerciasis is also known as river blindness and Robles disease.

Astigmatism

Astigmatism

Astigmatism is a refractive error of the eye, which causes blurred or distorted vision. Astigmatism is one of the most common vision problems.

Coloboma

Coloboma

A coloboma is a birth defect affecting parts of the eye like the eyelid, iris, lens, retina or optic nerve. It is a feature of syndromes like CHARGE syndrome

Endophthalmitis

Endophthalmitis

Endophthalmitis means bacterial or fungal infection inside the eye involving the vitreous or aqueous humors and the retina and choroid.

Intracranial Hypertension

Intracranial Hypertension

Intracranial hypertension, is a neurological disorder characterized by increased intracranial pressure resulting in temporary or permanent loss of vision.

Pink Eye Symptom Evaluation

Pink Eye Symptom Evaluation

Pink eye, is the redness in the eye, which is caused due to inflammation of the conjunctiva. Conjunctiva is the lining that covers the eyelid and eye surface.

More News on:

Astigmatism Vision Pink Eye Symptom Evaluation Intracranial Hypertension Coloboma Endophthalmitis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Bladder Stones Treatment: Cystolitholapaxy

Bladder Stones Treatment: Cystolitholapaxy

Cystolitholapaxy is a surgical procedure used to treat stones in the urinary bladder. The procedure ...

 Top 7 Black Foods for Good Health

Top 7 Black Foods for Good Health

Black food is the new green owing to its health benefits from cardiovascular health to weight loss. ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Scurvy

Test Your Knowledge on Scurvy

Scurvy is a condition that occurs due to the deficiency of vitamin C. It occurs only rarely, since ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...