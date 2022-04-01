About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Fear and Worry Over COVID-19 can Lead to Impaired Cognitive Function

by Dr Jayashree on January 4, 2022 at 10:41 PM
Font : A-A+

Fear and Worry Over COVID-19 can Lead to Impaired Cognitive Function

Worries and anxiety over the COVID-19 pandemic can impair basic cognitive functions, leading to poorer decision making, delays in mental processing speed, and alteration of the perception of risk. This finding is found in a study published in in the open-access journal PLOS ONE.

The study, conducted by McGill University and the Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital, surveyed 1,500 Americans online from April to June 2020.

Advertisement


Researchers found that people surveyed in June 2020 performed worse than pre-pandemic groups and exhibited slower processing speed, lower task-switching accuracy, and were more sensitive to risk.

'The basic cognitive abilities measured here are crucial for healthy daily living and decision-making,' said study author and McGill graduate student Kevin da Silva Castanheira in a statement released by the Canadian university.
Advertisement

Participants were asked to rate their level of worry and complete an information processing test where they had to match pairs of digits and symbols according to a fixed rule.

To measure risk preferences, researchers used a 'classic economic choice task' in which participants had to make a series of hypothetical choices between a 'certain' option, like winning $75, and a 'risky' option, like a 25 percent chance of winning $0 and a 75 percent chance of winning $100.

Individuals reporting greater pandemic-related worry appeared more sensitive to described risk levels. The relationship between sensitivity to outcome probabilities and individual worry remained even after controlling for demographic variables, and perceived risk of contracting COVID-19.

The more anxious participants may be more sensitive to risk because they're more likely to seek out information, resulting in greater exposure to the media, which often discusses risk.

The data collected during the pandemic was compared to results from the same tests completed by different people before the pandemic.

As the pandemic progressed, test-takers in the third wave showed slower processing speeds, a lower ability to maintain goals in mind, and were more sensitive to risk than those in the first wave.

The persistently impaired task performance may reflect the impact of prolonged (i.e. chronic) exposure to stress or a shift in the sources of worry.

An important future direction will be to examine why some people are more sensitive than others to stress and to identify coping strategies that help to protect from the effects of stress.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Choline During Pregnancy Impacts Children’s Sustained Attent...
How Could Sense of Smell Play a Role in the Spread of Breas... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Probiotics and Iron Bioavailability
Probiotics and Iron Bioavailability
Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions
Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions
Reap the Benefits of Peanuts in Winter
Reap the Benefits of Peanuts in Winter
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Xenophobia Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing Paranoia Neck Cracking Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women Resistance to Change COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO ...
Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic
Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic
It is normal to feel sad or stressed during a crisis or pandemic. Here are tops ways to cope with .....
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety
Understanding the role of the covid pandemic on back-to-school anxiety and children''s mental ......
How to Battle Boredom during COVID
How to Battle Boredom during COVID
COVID-19 has led to a novel situation where people have had to stay indoors for a prolongedÂ period ...
Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing
Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing
Life reflects dynamism, vitality, beauty and power. Life offers abundance. It regularly gives us a c...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Paranoia
Paranoia
Paranoia is a false belief where the individual feels unfairly targeted or persecuted by everyone el...
Resistance to Change
Resistance to Change
Change is hard so, resistance to the same is inevitable. Overcoming the resistance to change is the ...
Xenophobia
Xenophobia
Xenophobia can be studied from two different perspectives. First as a medical condition ‘phobia’ sec...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close