Fear and Worry Over COVID-19 can Lead to Impaired Cognitive Function

Advertisement

'The basic cognitive abilities measured here are crucial for healthy daily living and decision-making,' said study author and McGill graduate student Kevin da Silva Castanheira in a statement released by the Canadian university.Participants were asked to rate their level of worry and complete an information processing test where they had to match pairs of digits and symbols according to a fixed rule.To measure risk preferences, researchers used a 'classic economic choice task' in which participants had to make a series of hypothetical choices between a 'certain' option, like winning $75, and a 'risky' option, like a 25 percent chance of winning $0 and a 75 percent chance of winning $100.Individuals reporting greater pandemic-related worry appeared more sensitive to described risk levels. The relationship between sensitivity to outcome probabilities and individual worry remained even after controlling for demographic variables, and perceived risk of contracting COVID-19.The more anxious participants may be more sensitive to risk because they're more likely to seek out information, resulting in greater exposure to the media, which often discusses risk.The data collected during the pandemic was compared to results from the same tests completed by different people before the pandemic.As the pandemic progressed, test-takers in the third wave showed slower processing speeds, a lower ability to maintain goals in mind, and were more sensitive to risk than those in the first wave.An important future direction will be to examine why some people are more sensitive than others to stress and to identify coping strategies that help to protect from the effects of stress.Source: Medindia