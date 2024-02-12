Experts Share Strategies for New Parents



‘Amidst the joys and trials of welcoming a newborn, experts provide invaluable guidance through IANSlife on promoting breastfeeding and enhancing the parent-child bond. #newborn #breastfeeding #parenthood ’

Advertisement

Dr. Harini Manjunath's Guide to Nurturing Breastfeeding Bonds

Advertisement

Educational Antenatal Classes:

Advertisement

Create a Supportive Environment:

Introduce Skin-to-Skin Contact:

Lactation Consultant Guidance:

Create a Breastfeeding-Friendly Space

An investigation into the effectiveness of using acoustic touch to assist people who are blind - (https://www.mcpdigitalhealth.org/article/S2949-7612(23)00014-7/fulltext)

Dr. Harini Manjunath, Chief Scientific Officer of NeoLacta Lifesciences, offers practical advice through IANSlife to assist new parents in overcoming breastfeeding obstacles and fostering a profound connection with their newborns ( ).Knowledge is power, especially when it comes to breastfeeding. New couples should be encouraged to attend antenatal classes that specifically focus on breastfeeding techniques, positions, and the importance of early initiation. Education helps demystify the process, empowering parents with the information they need to confidently embrace breastfeeding.Emotional support is key to a successful breastfeeding journey. Partners play a crucial role in creating a supportive environment. Encourage open communication, expressiveness, and patience. New couples should strive to understand the emotional and physical changes that come with breastfeeding, fostering a sense of teamwork in the parenting journey.Skin-to-skin contact isn't just beneficial for the baby; it also strengthens the bond between parents. New couples should be encouraged to engage in skin-to-skin contact with the baby, promoting feelings of warmth, comfort, and security. This not only facilitates breastfeeding but also enhances the overall emotional connection between the parents and the newborn.Sometimes, a little professional guidance can make a significant difference.and supported in their breastfeeding journey.: Set up a comfortable and breastfeeding-friendly space at home. Having a designated area with a cozy chair, nursing pillows, and all the essentials can make the process more convenient and enjoyable. This not only supports the physical aspects of breastfeeding but also creates a nurturing atmosphere for both the mother and the baby.In conclusion, promoting breastfeeding in new couples goes beyond the physical act; it involves creating an environment that supports, educates, and nurtures the emotional connection between parents and their newborns. By embracing these five strategies,and experience the joys of breastfeeding as a shared journey.Source-IANS