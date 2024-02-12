About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Experts Share Strategies for New Parents

by Karishma Abhishek on Feb 12 2024 12:15 PM

Dr. Harini Manjunath, Chief Scientific Officer of NeoLacta Lifesciences, offers practical advice through IANSlife to assist new parents in overcoming breastfeeding obstacles and fostering a profound connection with their newborns ().

Dr. Harini Manjunath's Guide to Nurturing Breastfeeding Bonds


Educational Antenatal Classes:

Knowledge is power, especially when it comes to breastfeeding. New couples should be encouraged to attend antenatal classes that specifically focus on breastfeeding techniques, positions, and the importance of early initiation. Education helps demystify the process, empowering parents with the information they need to confidently embrace breastfeeding.

Create a Supportive Environment:

Emotional support is key to a successful breastfeeding journey. Partners play a crucial role in creating a supportive environment. Encourage open communication, expressiveness, and patience. New couples should strive to understand the emotional and physical changes that come with breastfeeding, fostering a sense of teamwork in the parenting journey.


Introduce Skin-to-Skin Contact:

Skin-to-skin contact isn't just beneficial for the baby; it also strengthens the bond between parents. New couples should be encouraged to engage in skin-to-skin contact with the baby, promoting feelings of warmth, comfort, and security. This not only facilitates breastfeeding but also enhances the overall emotional connection between the parents and the newborn.

Lactation Consultant Guidance:

Sometimes, a little professional guidance can make a significant difference. Lactation consultants, especially in the early days of breastfeeding can provide personalized advice, address concerns, and ensure that both partners feel confident and supported in their breastfeeding journey.

Create a Breastfeeding-Friendly Space

: Set up a comfortable and breastfeeding-friendly space at home. Having a designated area with a cozy chair, nursing pillows, and all the essentials can make the process more convenient and enjoyable. This not only supports the physical aspects of breastfeeding but also creates a nurturing atmosphere for both the mother and the baby.

In conclusion, promoting breastfeeding in new couples goes beyond the physical act; it involves creating an environment that supports, educates, and nurtures the emotional connection between parents and their newborns. By embracing these five strategies, couples can navigate the challenges of early parenthood and experience the joys of breastfeeding as a shared journey.

Source-IANS


