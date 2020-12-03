medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Exercise Works for People with Prostate Cancer Starting Treatment

by Iswarya on  March 12, 2020 at 2:17 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Exercise might help people with prostate cancer who were about to start Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT), reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the British Journal of Urology.
Exercise Works for People with Prostate Cancer Starting Treatment
Exercise Works for People with Prostate Cancer Starting Treatment

The initial treatment for sufferers involves using drugs or surgery to reduce the level of androgen hormones, which prostate cancer cells usually require to multiply.


"The problem is ADT has several side-effects, including increased body fat, decreased cardiopulmonary fitness, and increased fatigue. These can increase the risk of a cardiovascular event and reduce health-related quality of life," said Dr. Leicht.

The research team tested 50 people to see if supervised exercise sessions could help reduce the side-effects of ADT and how long any benefits lasted after the exercise supervision was withdrawn.

"The exercise group completed three months of supervised aerobic and resistance exercise training involving two sessions a week for 60 minutes, followed by three months of self-directed exercise," said Dr. Leicht.

The team found that exercise programs produced sustained benefits in patients' cardiovascular risk profile and quality of life. Differences in cardiopulmonary fitness and fatigue, however, did not continue after the period of supervised exercise ended.

"What was important, and different from most other studies, was that the patients started the exercise program before the ADT treatment began. Other studies have examined patients already undergoing treatment," Dr. Leicht said.

"Secondly, we followed up during the period of self-directed exercise and found some of the benefits were ongoing."

Sustaining the exercise program was important because ADT side-effects continue to develop after the first three months of treatment.

"In older people, we often see reductions in strength and physical function just three months after halting supervised exercise. They may stop exercising because of cost or other reasons.

"A more pragmatic approach such as home-based exercise or a shorter period of supervision with follow-on remote support could help get around these restrictions and provide measurable benefits to prostate cancer sufferers."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer

Learn about two different types of brachytherapy used for treating prostate cancer. Get information on the latest advances in the field.

Decipher Test for Prostate Cancer

Decipher test a genomic test for prostate cancer that determines the aggressiveness of the cancer and helps in planning the treatment course for the cancer.

Drugs for Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the main cause of cancer death in men. One of the treatment method includes prescribing chemotherapeutic or hormonal drugs. These are prescribed depending on the type and stage of cancer.

External Beam Radiation Therapy for Prostate Cancer

In depth information about various types of external beam radiotherapy for treatment of prostate cancer. Radiotherapy is an alternative to surgical treatment such as radical prostatectomy.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Prostate Cancer

This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can help both in early detection and effective treatment

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

More News on:

Prostate CancerCancer and HomeopathyTrans-Urethral Resection of the ProstateDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseProstate Cancer FactsCancer FactsTips to Live LongerCancerTattoos A Body ArtExercise and Fitness

What's New on Medindia

World Kidney Day - It is Time for Prevention

One Avocado a Day can Boost Focus and Attention in Obese People

Sleepless Babies are More Likely to Become Anxious Kids
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive