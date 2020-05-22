by Iswarya on  May 22, 2020 at 10:09 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Even a Modest Exercise Routine Benefits High-risk Breast Cancer Patients
Even a moderate amount of exercise can help high-risk breast cancer patients live longer and decrease the risk of their cancer returning, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of National Cancer Institute.

"Aiming for as little as two and half hours a week of exercise - the minimum under federal guidelines - can have a big impact for women with high-risk breast cancer," said study lead Rikki Cannioto, Ph.D., EdD.

Cannioto's study was part of a clinical trial run by SWOG Cancer Research Network, a cancer clinical trials network funded by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and a member of the oldest and largest publicly-funded research network in the nation.


Research has long shown a positive correlation between exercise and cancer survival. People who exercise more- before or after cancer treatment - appear to live longer. What makes the SWOG study unique is that it also showed, among the high-risk breast cancer patients it studied, those who exercised had a lower chance of their breast cancer returning after treatment. Another new twist is the time scale of the study. Patients were not only asked about their exercise before and after cancer treatment - but during chemotherapy, too.

Cannioto, an assistant professor of oncology in the Department of Cancer Prevention and Control at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, wanted to determine the impact of the amount of exercise, and its timing, on women with breast cancers that are high-risk, or likely to return. She addressed this question in the context of the Diet, Exercise, Lifestyle, and Cancer Prognosis Study (DELCaP), led by Christine Ambrosone, Ph.D., from Roswell Park and her SWOG collaborators.

The DELCaP study was part of S0221, a randomized phase III SWOG trial determining the best dose and schedule for three chemotherapy drugs. S0221 included patients with stage II or III breast cancer or high-risk stage I cancer, all of which have a higher rate of returning because, among other features, the primary tumor was large or cancer had spread to the lymph nodes. S0221 enrolled 2,716 patients - and 1,607 consented to respond to the DELCaP questionnaire. It included questions about study subjects' habits, including exercise. They were asked about current habits, as well as routines prior to their breast cancer diagnosis.

The questionnaire was administered when patients enrolled in the study when they were undergoing chemotherapy, one year after their study treatment, and again two years after treatment, for a total of four responses. More than 80 percent responded in each round.

For exercise, patients were asked what type of physical activity they did, for how long, and how often. Responses were categorized based on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, which call for at least two and half hours of moderate-intensity activity a week or one and a quarter hours of vigorous activity per week. Cannioto and her team then looked at post-treatment outcomes for different groups.

Here's what they found:

  • Patients who met the minimum federal exercise guidelines, before and after treatment, had a significantly reduced risk of their cancer returning - a 55 percent decrease in risk.
  • Patients who met the minimum federal exercise guidelines, before and after treatment, had a significantly reduced risk of death - a 68 percent decrease in risk.
  • Patients who started exercising only after treatment still saw big benefits - a 46 percent decreased chance of recurrence and a 43 percent decreased chance of dying.
  • A few hours of consistent, weekly exercise result in the same survival benefits as longer periods of weekly activity.


"What these results suggest for doctors - and patients - is that even a modest exercise routine, taken up after cancer treatment, can help women with high-risk breast cancer live longer and healthier lives," Cannioto said. "It's never too late to start walking, doing yoga, cycling, or swimming - and that activity certainly appears to pay off."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Breast Cancer Management: Advances
The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.
READ MORE
Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination
Clinical breast examination is a simple and inexpensive method of detecting breast cancer especially in women who do not have access to mammography.
READ MORE
Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Triple-negative breast cancers are ER negative, PR negative, and lack overexpression of HER-2. They are difficult to treat and are very aggressive.
READ MORE
Breast Cancer
Breast cancer is a cancer that affects the breasts or mammary glands. Early detection and life style changes help in controlling breast cancer.
READ MORE
Breast Biopsy
Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.
READ MORE
Mastitis
Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.
READ MORE
Pagets disease of the breast
A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.
READ MORE
Tips to Live Longer
Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer
READ MORE
Women and Cancer
Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

More News on:

Women and CancerBreast BiopsyPagets disease of the breastMastitisCancer and HomeopathyDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseBreast Cancer FactsCancer FactsTips to Live LongerCancer