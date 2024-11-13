End of Electrocardiogram Cables? How One Patch is Redefining Cardiac Diagnostics

Traditional Electrocardiograms can be bulky and difficult to set up. The new Patch Electrocardiogram is portable, easy to use, and delivers high-quality results.



‘With 50% fewer errors than traditional Electrocardiogram systems, the wireless patch offers more reliable heart diagnostics. #EKG #healthtechrevolution #medindia’

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

PATCH (Preferred Attachment Strategy for Optimal Electrocardiograms)-1 Study



Go to source Trusted Source

Advantages of Patch Electrocardiograms (EKG) Over Traditional Electrocardiograms System

Advertisement

Advertisement

PATCH (Preferred Attachment Strategy for Optimal Electrocardiograms)-1 Study- (https:link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00392-024-02572-6)

A third of the more than 300 million electrocardiograms (EKGs) conducted annually worldwide are performed in the United States. The technology behind EKGs hasn't changed in decades, despite their extensive use.According to research from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, the. The EKG Patch Solution was created by MG Medical Products, a Cincinnati-based company.Its lead author, Richard Becker, MD, professor of medicine, claims that theof critical information while reading the electrical activity of the heart.The study was published in the journal).“It’s easy to use and can,” says Becker, also a cardiologist at UC Health, the university-affiliated health care system.“We also found that the likelihood of an artifact which is due to. Having a high-quality EKG is essential to diagnostic accuracy and achieving good health outcomes.”Becker says Patch EKG has an. It was tested in a prospective, single-blind study of 200 heart patients against the standard traditional 12-lead EKG procedure.that impacted the interpretability of the EKG were detected in. These occurred primarily because of movement or motion in the patient, explains Becker.Most participants either preferred the Patch EKG (47%) or did not have a preference with the standard EKG (52%).Jeff McGrath, president of MG Medical Products, says the wireless Patch EKG could completely change how an EKG can be performed. McGrath developed the device with his son, Chris McGrath, chief operations officer at MG Medical Products.“It’s,” explains Jeff McGrath. “You don’t have to have a technical skill to acquire this. People take classes for months to learn how to operate a traditional EKG..”Chris McGrath says wireless EKG patches may be of particular interest to skilled nursing facilities, behavioral health facilities and correctional facilities. The ability to rapidly triage acute cardiac symptoms can help lower hospital readmission rates of individuals cared for in these facilities.“These are places where the inability to perform an EKG is very costly to them,” Chris McGrath adds.Source-Eurekalert