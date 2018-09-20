medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Email Distractions May Prevent Bosses From Being Good Leaders: Study

by Iswarya on  September 20, 2018 at 9:56 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Check your emails less frequently to be a better boss. Distractions from email can influence managers, their productivity and their performance as leaders, reports a new study.
Email Distractions May Prevent Bosses From Being Good Leaders: Study
Email Distractions May Prevent Bosses From Being Good Leaders: Study

The findings showed that while employees spend more than 90 minutes every day or seven-and-a-half hours every week recovering from email interruptions, managers' distractions have far-reaching implications.

"Like most tools, email is useful, but it can become disruptive and even damaging if used excessively or inappropriately," said Russell Johnson, Professor at the Michigan State University in the US.

"When managers are the ones trying to recover from email interruptions, they fail to meet their goals, they neglect manager-responsibilities, and their subordinates don't have the leadership behavior they need to thrive," he added.

For the study, the team collected surveys from a group of managers twice a day for two weeks.

On days when managers reported high email demands, they reported lower perceived work progress as a result, and in turn engage in fewer effective leader behaviors.

Beyond failing to complete their responsibilities, email distractions cause subordinates to suffer from a lack of leader behaviours or those that motivate and inspire, the findings, published in the Journal of Applied Psychology, showed.

"When managers reduce their leader behavior and structure behaviors, it has been shown that employees' task performance, work satisfaction, organizational commitment, intrinsic motivation and engagement all decrease, and employees' stress and negative emotions increase," Johnson said.

Importantly, leader behavior has a strong correlation to employee performance which, unfortunately, were the behaviors that got put on the back burner because of email distractions, Johnson said.

"The moral of the story is that managers need to set aside specific times to check email. This puts the manager in control rather than reacting whenever a new message appears in the inbox, which wrestles control away from the manager," Johnson suggested.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Work Emails Round-the-Clock Affect Employees' Health, Homelife, Personal Relationships

Work Emails Round-the-Clock Affect Employees' Health, Homelife, Personal Relationships

Employees tied to work emails round-the-clock can expect serious health issues and are likely to face setbacks in personal relationships and home life as well.

Survey States 1-in-6 People Check Emails While Watching TV

Survey States 1-in-6 People Check Emails While Watching TV

Despite the increased influence of social media on our lives, a new survey finds that 60 percent of people check their email even while watching TV.

Patients Who Exchange Emails With Doctors Have Improved Health

Patients Who Exchange Emails With Doctors Have Improved Health

A large proportion of patients use email as their first method of contacting healthcare providers across a variety of health-related concerns.

People Can Soon 'Air-write' Texts, Emails With The Help Of New Technology

People Can Soon 'Air-write' Texts, Emails With The Help Of New Technology

Users will be able to draw letters in the air with their hand to write messages and emails with the help of a recent technological development.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) is rare chronic pain disorder usually involving an arm or ...

 Polyarthritis

Polyarthritis

Polyarthritis refers to pain in four or more joints simultaneously due to various causes ranging ...

 Gardner Syndrome / Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP)

Gardner Syndrome / Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP)

Gardner or Gardner's syndrome, also known as familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP), is an autosomal ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive