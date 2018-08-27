medindia
Survey States 1-in-6 People Check Emails While Watching TV

by Iswarya on  August 27, 2018 at 9:56 AM Lifestyle News
Love for emails prevails strongly with 60 percent people checking their mail inbox even while watching TV, says a survey.
Survey States 1-in-6 People Check Emails While Watching TV
Survey States 1-in-6 People Check Emails While Watching TV

The "Adobe's 2018 Consumer Email Survey" found that consumers are checking personal email every 2.5 hours on an average on a typical weekday and are spending an average of 3.1 hours checking work email.

Middle-aged people (25-34-year-old) spend most of their time in their inboxes a whopping 6.4 hours per day.

However, young consumers (18-24-year-olds) spend 5.8 hours, with 81 percent being obsessed with work email, even on vacation.

People checked personal email while using the bathroom (40 percent), talking on the phone (35 percent), working out (16 percent), and even when driving (14 percent).

The time spent checking personal email has increased by 17 percent year-over-year (YoY), according to the fourth annual survey of over 1,000 white-collar workers in the US.

The reason why email is so ingrained in our lives could be because it is manageable -we can sort, file, filter, and generally get things done.

People are familiar with how to make email work, and they feel confident about the privacy of the data, the survey noted.

Email was found to be the most preferred channel, beating out channels like direct mail (20 percent) and social media (7 percent).

However, 37 percent of respondents wish that emails should be less promotional and more informational, while 27 percent desire that emails need to be personalized according to the recipient's interests, the survey said.

Source: IANS

