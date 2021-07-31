by Karishma Abhishek on  July 31, 2021 at 11:19 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Efficacy of Radiation Therapy in Cervical Cancer can be Predicted by Nanoparticles
Effectiveness of radiation therapy (RT) for cervical cancer may be evaluated with the help of nanoparticles as per a Russian study at the National University of Science And Technology MISIS, published in International Journal of Biomedicine.

More than 16000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer annually in Russia. It is the 5th most frequently occurring cancer among them.

The increase in the relapse rate of cancer challenges the effectiveness of radiation therapy. It is thus crucial to develop suitable diagnostics for early treatment.


Diagnostic method for Cervical Cancer

The study team has developed a scanning electron microscopy (SEM) that can be used to analyze the changes in the morphology of blood cells - erythrocytes during radiation therapy. This allows detailed viewing of the cellular morphology (extracellular vesicles), along with the number and size of nanoparticles found on their surface at different stages of RT.

The method thereby helps assess the effectiveness of radiation therapy and predict the recovery period. The efficacy of the diagnostic method was validated through the venous blood samples collected from cervical cancer patients.

"It is known that erythrocytes carry gases (oxygen, nitric oxide, etc.), and also have receptors for a number of hormones and mediators (insulin-like growth factor, ATP) necessary for the regulation of the body's vital functions. We discovered another mechanism: along with erythrocytes, nanosized vesicles and other nanoparticles that appear on the surface of erythrocytes as a result of the pathology can also spread throughout the body. For example, the presence of such nanosized particles in human blood may indicate the development of cancer. By analyzing changes in the morphology and composition of nanoscale vesicles, one can monitor the effectiveness of radiation therapy," says Prof. Grigory Maksimov, NUST MISIS.

The study thereby establishes the basis for the formation of a new diagnostic method for cervical cancer. Further analysis may also reveal the quantitative ratio of these nanoparticles before and after each stage of RT to determine the effectiveness of therapy.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Cervical Cancer
Cancer cervix refers to cancerous growth in the cervix and usually occurs in the transition called squamo-columnar junction.
READ MORE
Pap smear and Cervical Cancer Screening
Pap smear is the most common test used in screening cervical cancer caused by an infection with human papilloma virus. Pap smear should be repeated every 1 to 3 years till the age of 65 years.
READ MORE
Human Papillomavirus Infection
Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, depending on the human papillomavirus that causes it, can result in common warts or can cause cervical cancer.
READ MORE
Things Women Should Know About Gynecologic Cancer
Cancers arising from the organs of the female reproductive tract (uterine, ovarian, cervical, vulval and vaginal cancers) are termed gynecologic cancers.
READ MORE
Hodgkins Lymphoma
Hodgkins lymphoma or Hodgkins disease has the distinction of being the first cancer to be cured by chemotherapy or by radiotherapy.
READ MORE
Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma
Non Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymph tissues. It is made up of a wide array of subtypes.
READ MORE
Radiotherapy
A detailed account of radiation, its mode of action, side effects and dosage in the treatment of cancer.
READ MORE
Women and Cancer
Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.
READ MORE
X-Ray
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief Overview of X-Ray  
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

More News on:

Women and CancerRadiotherapyX-RayCancer and HomeopathyCervical CancerHodgkins LymphomaNon-Hodgkins LymphomaReiki and Pranic HealingCancer FactsCancer