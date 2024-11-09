Effect of Stress on Military Cardiovascular Health

A study will explore the combined effects of multiple stressors on cardiovascular health, focusing on disparities in gender & race within the military.



The effect of cumulative psychosocial stress, along with factors like gender, race, and ethnicity, on cardiovascular health and healthcare utilization will be investigated by a researcher from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.The results will be used byis one of the Defense Health Agency's top goals.The study's value lies in its ability to. Both the general stress load and the particular stressors that may have an impact on US service men's heart health will be evaluated.López-Cevallos is collaborating with Sheila Castañeda, a research epidemiologist in the Deployment Health Department at the Naval Health Research Center and deputy principal investigator of the Millenium Cohort Study.This cohort is the largest and longest-running prospective health study in U.S. military history, with more than 260,000 service members enrolled since 2001. The study is designed to examine the effects of military service on long-term health outcomes of service members and veterans.The researchers will analyze survey data and DoD administrative and healthcare records from more than 58,000 military personnel who enrolled in the study in 2020-2021.Those participants were, combat experiences, health diagnoses and other stressful life events.“Previous epidemiological research indicates social determinants of health, such as increased exposure to stress, may contribute to cardiovascular disease disparities among certain racial and ethnic civilian groups,” Castañeda says.“Our study will determine the role of cumulative stress on heart health among service members in hopes of determining targets for integrated prevention efforts.”In addition to measuring the associations between various stressors and cardiovascular health, López-Cevallos and Castañeda will look at the moderating effects of protective factors – such as post-traumatic growth, social support, unit cohesion and military satisfaction – on the relationship between cumulative psychosocial stress and health outcomes.“One of the things we’re able to do in this study is to,” López-Cevallos says. “There is little research that has looked at disparities by gender and among racial and ethnic groups within the military.”The researchers willwhich are key measures of cardiovascular health, in their analysis. They include health behaviors, such as“We will look at the aggregate levels of stress of these service members and then also get more specific to tease out individual stressors, such as adverse childhood experiences or experiences with harassment and discrimination. Then we can recommend areas of focus within the military to inform programmatic and policy priorities,” López-Cevallos says.Another goal is to effectby addressing the psychosocial stressors. “The theory here is to tackle those upstream factors that would otherwise erode health outcomes and also increase utilization of more complex health services,” he adds.Source-Eurekalert