by Pooja Shete on  February 6, 2021 at 1:45 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Effect Of Childhood Trauma On Multiple Sclerosis
The course of development of multiple sclerosis and response to treatment in can be influenced by childhood trauma.

The study conducted in mice showed that when young mice experienced stress they were more likely to develop the autoimmune disorder and were less likely to respond to a common treatment. However, treatment that activated an immune-cell receptor decreased the severity of the effects of childhood stress in the mice.

The study conducted by researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is published in the journal Nature Communications.


Multiple sclerosis is a progressive autoimmune disorder in which the body's immune system attacks and removes the protective coating around neurons that result in a wide range of neurological symptoms. Multiple sclerosis can occur due to both genetic and environmental factors.

Previous work had shown that early-life trauma can increase the risk of developing more severe multiple sclerosis but the researchers were not able to determine the exact mechanism for this. To study multiple sclerosis, the mice were genetically susceptible to experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE).

The development and progression of EAE in young mice that had been briefly separated from their mother and given a saline injection was compared with mice that had not experienced the same stress.

The first author of the study graduate student Yee Ming Khaw said, "Mice that had early-life trauma were more susceptible to EAE disease development and suffered prolonged motor paralysis with severe neuronal damage in the central nervous system, which we found was caused by a heightened immune response."

It was found that EAE activated the immune system, particularly the receptor on immune cells that binds to stress hormone norepinephrine. In mice, childhood stress triggered a prolonged release of norepinephrine. As the receptor was activated for a long duration, there was reduced expression of these cells. Hence, the immune system was less equipped to respond to the stress and inflammation of EAE.

One of the most widely prescribed first line therapies for multiple sclerosis is interferon beta. Mice that developed EAE after stress in their childhoods did not respond to treatment with interferon beta. On the other hand, the drug effectively prevented EAE progression in mice without childhood stress.

In the further studies, the mice were given a compound that boosts the receptor's response. The treatment slowed damage to the spinal cord and also prevented paralysis. Even though they had not responded before, mice that received the treatment responded to interferon beta treatment.

Inoue said, "This work suggests that individuals with experience of childhood trauma develop autoimmune disease with symptoms and mechanisms that greatly differ from their peers with no history of childhood trauma, and may need different medical treatment. This receptor activator may be a therapeutic drug for MS patients with a history of childhood trauma."

Future study plans to verify the mechanisms of the receptor and perform translational studies to confirm whether boosting the receptor in human patients with multiple sclerosis gives the same benefits as it did for the mice with EAE.

Inoue said, "We believe that the best approach to addressing autoimmune diseases in individuals with a history of childhood trauma or other risk factors is a comprehensive and personalized medicine approach that addresses the whole person."

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Childhood Trauma Could Speed Biological Aging
Kids who experience trauma from violence and abuse are more likely to age faster, finds a new study.
READ MORE
Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis can be a severely disabling autoimmune disease that affects the myelin or insulating layer of the nerve fibers and typically has remissions and relapses
READ MORE
Quiz on Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that affects nerves and can leave the affected patient completely disabled. Test your knowledge on this condition by taking this ...
READ MORE
Autoimmune Disorders
Autoimmune disorders occur when the immune system fails to recognize the body as ‘self’ and attacks it.
READ MORE
Chemotherapy
‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.
READ MORE
Chemotherapy Drugs
Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body.
READ MORE
Health Risks of Eating Pork
Pork is one of the most popular and widely consumed of all red meats, but how healthy is it? Find out whether you can eat pork in any form.
READ MORE
Infectious Mononucleosis
Called also the kissing diesase, Mononucleosis is an infectious disease due to infection with the Epstein Barr virus of the herpes virus family.
READ MORE
Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Modify
Multiple sclerosis is treated with drugs that modify the course of the disease, suppress immunity and relieve symptoms.
READ MORE
Optic Neuritis
Optic neuritis is acute inflammation of the optic nerve. Optic nerve connects the eye to the brain and carries visual signals from the retina to the brain where it is received and interpreted.
READ MORE
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.
READ MORE
Trauma Care
Accident and trauma care is an important public health challenge that requires immediate attention. Injury (trauma) is the leading cause of death for all age groups under the age of 44.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

More News on:

Trauma CareChemotherapyChemotherapy DrugsInfectious MononucleosisMultiple Sclerosis Treatment and ModifyOptic NeuritisAutoimmune DisordersThoracic Outlet SyndromeHealth Risks of Eating Pork