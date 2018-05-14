medindia
Eat Healthy to Fight Aging: Simple Tips

by Hannah Joy on  May 14, 2018 at 1:15 PM Lifestyle News
Making simple changes in the diet can help fight aging. Instead of going for Botox for wrinkle treatment, consuming healthy food can keep your skin look younger and wrinkle-free, reveal experts.
Eat Healthy to Fight Aging: Simple Tips

Tanu Arora, Head Of Department - Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, and Zodi, senior dietician, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, have a few suggestions:
  • Include certain foods in diet which are rich in vitamins like riboflavin, niacin and cyanocobalamin. Exclude poor quality of food which causes inflammation and ultimately affects skin.
  • Hydrate the body so as to remove the toxins from the body.
  • Skin collagen gets damaged when there is high consumption of sugar and processed carbohydrates, while foods like fruits and vegetables are good for skin.


  • Deep fried food can add to inflammation. On the other hand, vegetables, fruits, whole grains, low fat dairy and lean protein can help fight inflammation.
  • Lettuce, broccoli, spinach, tomato, watermelon, grapefruit, guava, salmon, chickpea, oat meal and brown rice help in curbing inflammation.
  • A long way to preventing wrinkles is to eat food items like carrots that are loaded with vitamins.
  • Almonds and walnuts are rich in Vitamin E and help to fight skin problems.
  • Green tea has powerful anti-oxidants to protect skin from damage.
  • Yogurt has probiotics that nourish skin from inside and outside.
  • Honey is hygroscopic in nature.
  • All berries are healthy anti-oxidants. They kill radicals that are in bodies, damaging DNA and cells and causing premature ageing. Berries can fight damages caused by environmental pollutants and toxins.
  • Turmeric acts as anti-oxidants.
  • Alcohol should be avoided as it creates free radicals which damage cells and accelerates ageing.


Source: IANS
