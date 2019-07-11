E-cigarettes On The Rise Among American Students in 2019

About 1 in 4 high school students and 10% of middle school students in 2019 reported current use of electronic cigarettes based on nationally representative survey data from U.S. students in grades six to 12.

The findings suggest an estimated 4.1 million high school students and 1.2 million middle school students are using e-cigarettes in 2019. This study included about 19,000 participants in the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey to estimate how common e-cigarette use is among students including current use (past 30 days), frequent use (20 or more days in the past 30 days), usual e-cigarette brand, and the use of flavored products.



‘Limitations of the study to consider include the 66% response rate to the survey because tobacco use may differ among those who participated in the survey and those that didn't.’

Among current e-cigarette users who didn't use other tobacco products, an estimated 72% of high school students and 59% of middle school students used flavored e-cigarettes, with fruit, menthol or mint, and candy, desserts, or other sweets being the most commonly reported flavors. Limitations of the study to consider include the 66% response rate to the survey because tobacco use may differ among those who participated in the survey and those that didn't.



