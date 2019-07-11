medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

E-cigarettes On The Rise Among American Students in 2019

by Jeffil Obadiah on  November 7, 2019 at 12:07 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

About 1 in 4 high school students and 10% of middle school students in 2019 reported current use of electronic cigarettes based on nationally representative survey data from U.S. students in grades six to 12.
E-cigarettes On The Rise Among American Students in 2019
E-cigarettes On The Rise Among American Students in 2019

The findings suggest an estimated 4.1 million high school students and 1.2 million middle school students are using e-cigarettes in 2019. This study included about 19,000 participants in the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey to estimate how common e-cigarette use is among students including current use (past 30 days), frequent use (20 or more days in the past 30 days), usual e-cigarette brand, and the use of flavored products.

Show Full Article


Researchers report an estimated 27.5% of high school students and 10.5% of middle school students reported current e-cigarette use, and of those users, an estimated 34% of high school students and 18% of middle school students reported frequent use. JUUL was reported by 59.1% of high school students and 54.1% of middle school students as their usual brand of e-cigarettes in the past 30 days.

Among current e-cigarette users who didn't use other tobacco products, an estimated 72% of high school students and 59% of middle school students used flavored e-cigarettes, with fruit, menthol or mint, and candy, desserts, or other sweets being the most commonly reported flavors. Limitations of the study to consider include the 66% response rate to the survey because tobacco use may differ among those who participated in the survey and those that didn't.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking and its Effect on Skin

Cigarette smoking is hazardous not only to health but also for skin and beauty. It causes premature aging and can aggravate some dermatological disorders.

What's New on Medindia

Types of Physiotherapy

Filariasis

Skin Tuberculosis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive