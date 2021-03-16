by Anjanee Sharma on  March 16, 2021 at 10:09 PM Mental Health News
E-Cigarettes Can Help Schizophrenic Smokers Quit
New study reveals that using high-strength nicotine e-cigarettes can help adults with schizophrenia spectrum disorders quit smoking.

Around 60-90% of schizophrenics smoke cigarettes, compared to 15-24% of the general population. The researchers aimed to assess the feasibility of using a high-strength nicotine e-cigarette to modify smokers' smoking behavior with schizophrenia spectrum disorders.

For this 12 week study with Juul e-cigarettes consisting of 5% nicotine pods, 40 schizophrenic adult smokers who did not intend to reduce or quit smoking were asked to participate. At a 24 week follow-up, their smoking frequency, smoking reduction, carbon monoxide expired air reduction, smoking cessation, and continuous abstinence.


By the end of 12 weeks, around 40% of participants had stopped smoking traditional cigarettes. In addition, there was a 50% reduction in smoking or complete smoking abstinence in 92.5% of participants at the end of 12 weeks. Results also revealed an overall 75% reduction in median daily cigarette consumption from 25 cigarettes to 6.

Six months after the study began, 35% of participants had completely stopped smoking traditional tobacco cigarettes and continued to use e-cigarettes. A substantial decrease in daily cigarette consumption was also found. Reports show that 57.5% of participants reduced their cigarette usage by over 50%.

Further, the average blood pressure, heart rate, and weight of the participants also decreased significantly by 12-week follow-up. There were no significant differences in the positive and negative symptoms of schizophrenia after using e-cigarettes. By the end of the study, 61.9% of participants reported feeling less irritable, more awake, reduced hunger, and greater concentration.

Riccardo Polosa, co-author, said, "Smoking is the primary cause of the 15-25 years mortality gap between users of mental health services and the general population. This study demonstrates that switching to high-strength nicotine e-cigarettes is a feasible, highly effective smoking cessation method for smokers who have schizophrenia. And it improves their quality of life too!"



