by Hannah Joy on  March 16, 2021 at 6:51 PM Coronavirus News
Covid-19 Pandemic Continues to Deepen Health Disparities in U.S
Data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected all racial and ethnic minority groups in the US and continues to deepen health disparities in the country.

Long-standing inequalities have increased the risk for severe Covid-19 illnesses and death for many Americans, causing disparities between racial and ethnic minority groups and non-Hispanic white people, Xinhua news agency quoted the CDC as saying.

American Indian and Alaska Native people were 3.7 times more likely than non-Hispanic white people to be hospitalized, and 2.4 times more likely to die from Covid-19 infection, according to the CDC data.


African-Americans were 2.9 times more likely than non-Hispanic white people to be hospitalized and 1.9 times more likely to die from Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Hispanic and Latino people were 3.1 times more likely than non-Hispanic white people to be hospitalized and 2.3 times more likely to die from the disease.

A study published by the CDC earlier this week shows that among people under the age of 25, Covid-19 case incidence disparities were higher among most racial and ethnic minority groups, particularly earlier in 2020.

Social determinants of health contribute to racial and ethnic minority groups being disproportionately affected by Covid-19, according to the CDC.

Discrimination, which includes racism and associated chronic stress, influences each of these social determinants as well, the CDC said in a report.

"We all have a role to play and must work together to ensure that people have resources to maintain and manage their physical and mental health, including easy access to information, affordable testing, vaccinations, and medical care."

Ensuring equitable and timely access to preventive measures, including testing, safe work and education settings, and vaccination when eligible is important to address racial and ethnic disparities, according to the CDC.



Source: IANS

