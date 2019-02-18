medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Senior Health News

Drug to Rejuvenate Muscle Cells Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 18, 2019 at 1:12 AM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In aged mice, a promising new drug that proven to significantly increase muscle size, strength and metabolic state discovered by researchers from The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. The findings of the study are published in Biochemical Pharmacology.
Drug to Rejuvenate Muscle Cells Developed
Drug to Rejuvenate Muscle Cells Developed

As we age, our bodies increasingly lose the ability to repair and rebuild degenerating skeletal muscles. Beginning around age 35, muscle mass, strength and function continually decline as we get older. This can dramatically limit the ability of older adults to live fully active and independent lives.

"We identified a protein in muscle stem cells that appears to be responsible for their age-related dysfunction, and then developed a small molecule drug that limits the effects of this protein," said senior author Stanley Watowich, UTMB associate professor in the department of biochemistry and molecular biology. "By resetting muscle stem cells to a more youthful state, we were able to rejuvenate them so that they could more effectively repair muscle tissues."

In the study, aged mice with a muscle injury were treated with either the drug or a placebo. Following seven days of drug treatment, researchers found that the aged mice that received the drug had more functional muscle stem cells that were actively repairing the injured muscle. In the treated group, muscle fiber size doubled, and muscle strength increased by 70 percent, compared with the placebo group. In addition, the blood chemistry of the drug-treated and untreated mice was similar, suggesting no adverse drug effects were occurring.

Adults over 65 are the fastest growing segment of the population in many countries. Much of this spending will be used to treat health problems related to muscle decline, including hip fractures, falls and heart disease.

"There are no treatments currently available to delay, arrest or reverse age-related muscle degeneration," said senior author Harshini Neelakantan, a UTMB research scientist in the department of biochemistry and molecular biology. "These initial results support the development of an innovative drug treatment that has the potential to help the elderly to become fitter, faster and stronger, thus enabling them to live more active and independent lives as they age."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Muscle Atrophy

Muscle atrophy is caused either by disuse, age, starvation, nerve injury, or disease. Muscle pain, weakness, and fatigue are the main symptoms.

Muscle Cramps Symptom Evaluation

Muscle cramps occur commonly and result in temporary pain in the muscles. They are often due to overuse of muscles or dehydration.

Diseases Related to Old Age

Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.

Quiz on Ageing

There are several myths associated with ageing and one such myth doing the rounds is that pain is a part of growing old. Is there a grain of truth in this? To find out, participate in this ...

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Dystonia

Dystonia is a neurological condition in which the patient experiences involuntary muscle contractions. Understand the risk factors, causes & symptoms of dystonia & how it can be treated.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Signature Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India Dystonia 

What's New on Medindia

Top 7 Eco-friendly Substitutes for Plastic Bags

Health Benefits of Cempedak

Mountaineering Safety
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive