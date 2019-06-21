medindia

Drug for Sickle Cell Disease Shows Promising Results in Clinical Trial

by Ramya Rachamanti on  June 21, 2019 at 7:36 PM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New investigational drug is showing promising results in clinical trial in sickle cell patients, reported by UConn School of Medicine researchers at the European Hematology Association Congress in Amsterdam.
Drug for Sickle Cell Disease Shows Promising Results in Clinical Trial
Drug for Sickle Cell Disease Shows Promising Results in Clinical Trial

For the rare, painful red blood cell disease, which impacts blood circulation, pre-clinical laboratory data had already illuminated the potential of the experimental drug IMR-687 for reducing both the sickling of red blood cells and blood vessel blockages.

Show Full Article

The drug was shown to reduce these two major culprits that lead to sickle cell disease's debilitating pain, organ damage, and early mortality of patients - who have an average life expectancy of 40. That is why the drug has been granted U.S. Orphan Drug Designation, U.S. Rare Pediatric Designation, and Fast Track Designation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

After 13 weeks of testing in its current clinical trial, the orally administered, once-a-day phosphodiesterase 9 (PDE9) inhibitor in adult patients with sickle cell disease is demonstrating tolerability and the ability to impact both red and white blood cell biomarkers of the disease, says Dr. Biree Andemariam, lead investigator for the clinical trial, associate professor of medicine at UConn School of Medicine and director of the New England Sickle Cell Institute at UConn Health.

"These initial Phase 2a data demonstrate the potential of IMR-687 to significantly impact key biomarkers associated with the pathology of this serious disease," she says.

A biomarker is a measurable indicator of a biological condition, often evaluated to examine normal biological processes, pathogenic processes, or pharmacologic responses to a therapeutic intervention.

The clinical trial is evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of escalating doses of IMR-687 administered once daily for 16 to 24 weeks in two groups of patients with sickle cell disease.

Patient groups include those receiving the current standard of care dose of hydroxyurea - a drug that helps reduce the frequency of pain episodes in sickle cell patients - and those who are not on hydroxyurea. Their white and red blood cell markers and quality of life are also being analyzed.

At 13 weeks, there has already been a significant increase in the percent of F-cells, the red blood cells containing fetal hemoglobin (HbF) that often precede rises in total HbF. Also, there has been a corresponding decrease in absolute reticulocyte count and the percentage of reticulocytes, the immature red blood cells produced by the body's bone marrow, along with a trend toward improved pain.

The clinical trial study also found patients had no clinical significant changes in white blood cell counts and no evidence of neutropenia, a reduction in the level of white blood cells needed to help fight infection.

"The interim Phase 2a data reflect trends that could be indicative of meaningful clinical translation of these important measures in sickle cell disease," Andemariam adds.

Imara Inc., the maker of the drug and sponsor of the clinical trial, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for sickle cell disease and other inherited blood disorders.

"We are encouraged by this interim Phase 2a analysis that reinforces our belief in the potential of IMR-687 as a single oral, once-a-day therapeutic," said Rahul D. Ballal, chief executive officer of Imara. "IMR-687 uniquely targets both red cell and white cell aspects of the disease, and we are working to expeditiously advance this novel therapy through clinical development, with a goal of delivering it to patients with SCD who are in need of innovative treatment options."

More clinical trial data is expected to be shared later in 2019.

Says Andemariam, "We are so proud of the efforts of the clinical and research staff at UConn Health who have been vital to the success of this clinical trial so far, always putting first the high-quality care and future health of sickle cell patients."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Sickle Cell Anemia

Sickle cell anemia (SCA) is a genetic blood disorder caused by abnormal inherited hemoglobin. Sickle cell anemia is the most common form of sickle cell disease.

Clinical Trials

Clinical trials are experiments that yield useful information to clinicians if a particular treatment is of any value to a patient.

Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial

Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they lead to higher standards of patient care.

Clinical Trials - The Past and The Future

Many of the drugs that are used today have been discovered by chance or often by mere serendipity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Hib Vaccine

The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused by the Haemophilus influenzae type b bacterium.

Placebo Effects: Rare Insights

Placebo response is now generally well accepted. ‘Placebo response’ is the friend of the clinician and enemy of disease’.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Hib Vaccine Clinical Trials Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Clinical Trials - The Past and The Future Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial Signature Drug Toxicity Sickle Cell Anemia Drugs Banned in India Placebo Effects: Rare Insights 

What's New on Medindia

Violence Against Doctors in India: Time to Take Action!

Fullness Factor for Weight Watchers

Alexa Helps Detect Cardiac Arrest and Calls Emergency Care For You

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive