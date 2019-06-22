medindia

World Says Yes to Yoga on International Yoga Day

by Hannah Joy on  June 22, 2019 at 9:26 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

On the occasion of the fifth International Yoga Day, all high-profile politicians and the hoi polloi from Colombo to Kabul and Nairobi to New York, came out in large numbers to showcase their yoga postures and send a message of unity.
World Says Yes to Yoga on International Yoga Day
World Says Yes to Yoga on International Yoga Day

If President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena urged everyone to practice yoga just like him, thousands of people including Indian expats celebrated Yoga Day in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital, with a message of peace and harmony.

Show Full Article

In Sri Lanka, several events are being organised to mark the International Day of Yoga.

Hundreds of students along with provincial governor Suren Raghavan attended a Yoga programme in Tamil-majority Northern Province. The participants performed several yoga asanas under the supervision of trained Yoga gurus.

"I compliment my friend @narendramodi for his efforts at bringing our common heritage of Yoga to the international stage. I urge all to practice yoga like me," Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena tweeted on Friday.

Yoga Day was also celebrated in countries like Myanmar, Bangladesh, Bulgaria, Israel, Bhutan, Uzbekistan, Germany and Singapore, among others.

"At an excellent initiative of Mr. Atiqul Islam, Mayor of #Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), a yoga session was conducted at #Uttara park today," the High Commission of India in Bangladesh tweeted.

"Yoga in front of #White House #YogaDay2019," tweeted the Indian Embassy in Washington.

At an event in Beijing, China Indian Ambassador Vikram Misri and diplomats from other countries, including Nepal's envoy to China, preformed various poses of yoga with hundred of people.

"Yoga represents aspirations of the people from India and China... it is beneficial to work together in spirit of 'friendship and cooperation'," Misri said.

In Nepal, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli led the fifth International Yoga Day celebrations attended by fitness enthusiasts in the country's capital on Friday.

On the occasion, a grand procession was organised from Ratna Park in central Kathmandu to City Hall (Rashtriya Sabha Griha).



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

International Yoga Day - "India's Prescription Of Wellness To The World"

International Yoga Day celebrated on 21st June, annually hopes to spread awareness about the innumerable benefits of regular yoga practice to the world.

International Yoga Day 2016

International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21st to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga.

Indian Embassy Felicitates International Yoga Day in 7 Cities of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Indian Embassy in Hungary has felicitated the 4th International Day of Yoga in seven cities of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Thousands Participate in Rehearsal for International Yoga Day Celebrations at Rajpath

Mostly young men and women from various colleges and NCC cadets, had come prepared with mats and water bottles for the final practice before the big day.

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy

Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

Lifestyle choices may or may not cause breast cancer but healthy lifestyle changes can open up avenues beyond breast cancer. Good habits will allow one to fight breast cancer and to live with dignity.

Does Yoga help you grow Taller

Yoga is one very effective exercise – to add a few inches to your height -- when done correctly and diligently. With yoga a person can cleanse oneself physically as well as improve their mental faculties.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Meditation: Just For The Mind?

We meditate to calm the mind and perceive inner self through spirituality. On the other hand, we also meditate to relieve stress and ease other lifestyle disorders.

Seven Chakras and Our Health

Seven chakras help us to understand mind-body relationship. Chakra meditation and chakra test help you to open and know about your seven chakras. Each chakra has unique color, light and number.

More News on:

Diabetes Mellitus Yoga Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Does Yoga help you grow Taller Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy Exercise and Fitness Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes Meditation: Just For The Mind? Seven Chakras and Our Health Body Types and Befitting Workouts 

What's New on Medindia

Violence Against Doctors in India: Time to Take Action!

Fullness Factor for Weight Watchers

Alexa Helps Detect Cardiac Arrest and Calls Emergency Care For You

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive