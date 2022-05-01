About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Drug Combo Downs Narcotic Use, Manages Pain Post-surgery

by Angela Mohan on January 5, 2022 at 9:37 PM
Font : A-A+

Drug Combo Downs Narcotic Use, Manages Pain Post-surgery

Combining intrathecal morphine and oral gabapentin would provide more effective postoperative pain control than the morphine alone.

Adolescents who received both drugs required fewer oral narcotics after surgery, but average pain scores were more stable and patients experienced fewer side effects, such as nausea and vomiting.

Advertisement


"Anybody who is in health care or has a family member who has had surgery knows that pain control is important, but narcotics can produce many adverse effects," said G. Ying Li

"Reducing the number of opioids consumed by adding non-narcotic medications, which is termed 'multimodal pain management,' makes for a much better experience for adolescents undergoing this procedure for scoliosis."
Advertisement

The adolescents who had rods and screws inserted to fuse their spines into a straighter position would receive narcotics either intravenously or through a catheter that went into the spinal canal after surgery.

Li worked with Rebecca Hong, M.D., co-author and clinical assistant professor of anesthesiology at U-M Health, to begin administering morphine intrathecally, or through a single injection into the fluid around the spinal cord, without the need for any IV narcotics after surgery.

With improved pain control, they were able to reduce the average hospital stay to only two days, and the practice became standard at the hospital. Still, side effects persisted among patients.

For the study, published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery and Research researchers examined the postoperative course of 50 adolescents with scoliosis who had spinal fusion surgery.

Half were given intrathecal morphine only while the other 25 also received gabapentin before and after the procedure. All patients received Tylenol, ibuprofen and a muscle relaxant.

Researchers found that approximately half of the group who took gabapentin experienced nausea, vomiting and itching after surgery, compared to over 70-80% of the group who received solely intrathecal morphine.

The first group also had significantly lower mean total oxycodone consumption during the hospitalization and had more consistent pain scores with fewer reported spikes.

"Our use of intrathecal morphine and transitioning directly to oral pain medications the day after surgery had already led to our patients getting discharged sooner after this surgery than at most other children's hospitals because their pain was so well-controlled," Hong said.

"However, we continually seek to improve our process, and our patients' and their family's satisfaction with the care they receive here. The addition of gabapentin has helped in regard to both metrics."

Future studies are needed for clinicians to find the optimal dosing for the gabapentin-intrathecal morphine combination, researchers concluded.

But the method of reducing opioid intake by adding gabapentin has potential to be considered for other procedures beyond spinal fusion for scoliosis, which is a procedure that approximately 38,000 children in the United States undergo every year, Li said.

"What a lot of providers want is to be able to provide multimodal pain management, not just for kids and orthopaedic surgery," she said.

"During this opioid epidemic, we want to provide options that include non-narcotics to decrease the amount of narcotics we are prescribing and, ultimately, decrease the amount of leftover narcotics at home that can get into the wrong hands."



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Rapid Cancer Test Help Reach Underserved Men
New Long-term Approach for Limb-girdle Muscular Dystrophy >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Probiotics and Iron Bioavailability
Probiotics and Iron Bioavailability
Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions
Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions
Reap the Benefits of Peanuts in Winter
Reap the Benefits of Peanuts in Winter
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Signature Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India Thoracic Outlet Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Scoliosis
Scoliosis
Scoliosis is a condition characterized by an abnormal curvature of the spine or backbone to the ......
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a d...
Drugs Banned in India
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market....
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become c...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close