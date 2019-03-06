medindia

Drinking Up to 25 Cups of Coffee a day Safe for Your Heart: Study

by Iswarya on  June 3, 2019 at 10:54 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Coffee lovers who drink a lot of coffee need not worry about their heart health as a new study finds that increased consumption does not stiffen the arteries. The findings of the study are presented at the British Cardiovascular Society Annual Conference.
Drinking Up to 25 Cups of Coffee a day Safe for Your Heart: Study
Drinking Up to 25 Cups of Coffee a day Safe for Your Heart: Study

The research from the Queen Mary University of London has shown that drinking coffee, including in people who drink up to 25 cups a day, is not associated with having stiffer arteries.

The research, led by Professor Steffen Petersen, was presented today at the British Cardiovascular Society (BCS) Conference in Manchester and part-funded by the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Arteries carry blood containing oxygen and nutrients from your heart to the rest of your body. If they become stiff, it can increase the workload on the heart and increase a person's chance of having a heart attack or stroke.

The study of over 8,000 people in the UK debunks previous studies that claimed drinking coffee increases arterial stiffness. Previous suggestions that drinking coffee leads to stiffer arteries are inconsistent and could be limited by lower participant numbers, according to the team behind this new research.

Coffee consumption was categorized into three groups for the study. Those who drink less than one cup a day, those who drink between one and three cups a day and those who drink more than three. People who consumed more than 25 cups of coffee a day were excluded, but no increased stiffening of arteries was associated with those who drank up to this high limit when compared with those who drank less than one cup a day.

The associations between drinking coffee and artery stiffness measures were corrected for contributing factors like age, gender, ethnicity, smoking status, height, weight, how much alcohol someone drank, what they ate and high blood pressure.

Of the 8,412 participants who underwent MRI heart scans and infrared pulse wave tests, the research showed that moderate and heavy coffee drinkers were most likely to be male, smoke, and consume alcohol regularly.

Dr. Kenneth Fung, who led the data analysis for the research at Queen Mary University of London, said:

"Despite the huge popularity of coffee worldwide, different reports could put people off from enjoying it. While we can't prove a causal link in this study, our research indicates coffee isn't as bad for the arteries as previous studies would suggest.

"Although our study included individuals who drink up to 25 cups a day, the average intake amongst the highest coffee consumption group was 5 cups a day. We would like to study these people more closely in our future work so that we can help to advise safe limits."

Professor Metin Avkiran, Associate Medical Director at the British Heart Foundation, said:

"Understanding the impact that coffee has on our heart and circulatory system is something that researchers and the media have had brewing for some time.

"There are several conflicting studies saying different things about coffee, and it can be difficult to filter what we should believe and what we shouldn't. This research will hopefully put some of the media reports in perspective, as it rules out one of the potentially detrimental effects of coffee on our arteries."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Recommended Reading

Coffee, Caffeine and Your Health

Caffeine sensitivity decides if coffee is good or bad for you. However drinking coffee preferably without caffeine may be good for your health.

Coffee

Coffee is a great beverage prepared from the seeds of Coffea plant. Different types of coffee include espresso, cappuccino, Café latte, frappe, iced coffee.

Three Cups of Coffee A Day can Do More Good Than Bad

Moderate consumption of coffee benefits overall health rather than do harm, concludes study.

Caffeine In One Cup Of Coffee Reduces Risk Of Death In Diabetic Women

Caffeine from coffee lowers the risk of death in women with diabetes and caffeine in tea lowers risk of death due to cancer.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Caffeine and Decaffeination

Caffeine is a psychoactive stimulant alkaloid commonly found in many of the products we consume daily. Excess intake of caffeine can lead to symptoms similar to substance addiction.

Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods

Here are some food items whose health advantage may come as a surprise to you.

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

More News on:

Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Caffeine and Decaffeination Coffee Alcohol Addiction and Women Coffee, Caffeine and Your Health Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods Acute Coronary Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

World Bicycle Day: 'Pedaling Towards Health and Happiness'

Celebrate and Support Cancer Survivors on International Cancer Survivors Day

International Cancer Survivors Day: 'A Celebration of Life'

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive