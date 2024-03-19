Dr. Reddy's Introduces New Cancer Treatment to the UK Market

Dr. Reddy's Launches Versavo, First Biosimilar in UK for Treating Various Cancers



Pharmaceutical giant Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd unveiled the release of its cancer medication Versavo (bevacizumab) in the United Kingdom. ( )including metastatic colorectal cancer, advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, recurrent glioblastoma, metastatic renal cell carcinoma, advanced cervical cancer, ovarian cancer and metastatic breast cancer, the company said.It is available in strengths of 100mg and 400mg single-use vials.The company launched Versavo in India in 2019 and later introduced it in other markets such as Thailand, Ukraine, Nepal, and Jamaica under the same brand name.In Colombia, the product was launched under the brand name Persivia."The launch of Versavo in a highly regulated market underscores our capability for global clinical development of high-quality biosimilar products. Versavo is a potential treatment option for patients with different types of cancers.This launch reinforces our commitment to bring more biosimilar and other critical biological products to meet the unmet needs of patients and strengthens our focus on oncology," Dr Reddy's Global Head of Biologics, Dr Jayanth Sridhar, said.Source-IANS