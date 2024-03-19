About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Dr. Reddy's Introduces New Cancer Treatment to the UK Market

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 19 2024 11:57 PM

Dr. Reddy
Pharmaceutical giant Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd unveiled the release of its cancer medication Versavo (bevacizumab) in the United Kingdom. ()

Dr. Reddy's Launches Versavo, First Biosimilar in UK for Treating Various Cancers

Versavo, its first biosimilar product to be approved and launched in the UK, is a biosimilar of Avastin and indicated for the treatment of several types of cancers, including metastatic colorectal cancer, advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, recurrent glioblastoma, metastatic renal cell carcinoma, advanced cervical cancer, ovarian cancer and metastatic breast cancer, the company said.
It is available in strengths of 100mg and 400mg single-use vials.The company launched Versavo in India in 2019 and later introduced it in other markets such as Thailand, Ukraine, Nepal, and Jamaica under the same brand name.

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy
Colonoscopy is a widely used endoscopic procedure to screen individuals for colorectal cancer. It is very sensitive in detecting colorectal cancers.
In Colombia, the product was launched under the brand name Persivia."The launch of Versavo in a highly regulated market underscores our capability for global clinical development of high-quality biosimilar products. Versavo is a potential treatment option for patients with different types of cancers.

This launch reinforces our commitment to bring more biosimilar and other critical biological products to meet the unmet needs of patients and strengthens our focus on oncology," Dr Reddy's Global Head of Biologics, Dr Jayanth Sridhar, said.

Reference:
  1. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories launches Versavo® (bevacizumab) in the UK - (https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240319146256/en/Dr.-Reddys-Laboratories-launches-Versavo%C2%AE-bevacizumab-in-the-UK)


Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Cancer
Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Cancer
Kidney cancer also called renal cancer is one of the top 10 most common cancers in both men and women. Kidney cancer mostly affects people above 65 years of age. There are four types of kidney cancer namely renal cell carcinoma, transitional cell ...
Source-IANS
Liver Cancer - Animation
Liver Cancer - Animation
Liver is the largest organ inside the human body. It performs 500 different functions and processes 720 liters of blood per day. The important functions of the liver, the development of liver cancer and it’s symptoms are presented in this ...
Cancer Prevention thro' Lifestyle Changes
Cancer Prevention thro' Lifestyle Changes
Did u know that simple changes in lifestyle could lower your cancer risks? Find out how!

Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement