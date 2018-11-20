medindia
Down Syndrome in Older Adults Linked to Alzheimer’s Disease Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 20, 2018 at 3:24 AM Senior Health News
Older adults with Down syndrome were found to be at a higher risk for developing dementia, revealed new study.
This study examined the effect of dementia on death rates in adults with Down syndrome in the United Kingdom. The study included 211 adults, of whom 66 had dementia with an average age at diagnosis of 52. Over the 5 ˝-year study period, 27 adults died, 70 percent of whom had dementia, and their average age at death was 57. The study was limited by its small sample size.

Authors: Rosalyn Hithersay, M.Sc., King's College London, London, and coauthors Related Material: The editorial, "Prevalence and Severity of Alzheimer Disease in Individuals With Down Syndrome," by Michael S. Rafii, M.D., Ph.D., Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California, San Diego, and Stephanie L. Santoro, M.D., Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston, also is available on the For The Media website.

Source: Eurekalert

