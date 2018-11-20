Down Syndrome in Older Adults Linked to Alzheimer’s Disease Risk

Font : A- A+



Older adults with Down syndrome were found to be at a higher risk for developing dementia, revealed new study.

Down Syndrome in Older Adults Linked to Alzheimer’s Disease Risk



This study examined the effect of dementia on death rates in adults with Down syndrome in the United Kingdom. The study included 211 adults, of whom 66 had dementia with an average age at diagnosis of 52. Over the 5 ˝-year study period, 27 adults died, 70 percent of whom had dementia, and their average age at death was 57. The study was limited by its small sample size.



‘The high proportion of adults with Down syndrome who go on to develop dementia make this an important population for studying disease progression and potential treatments.’ Authors: Rosalyn Hithersay, M.Sc., King's College London, London, and coauthors Related Material: The editorial, "Prevalence and Severity of Alzheimer Disease in Individuals With Down Syndrome," by Michael S. Rafii, M.D., Ph.D., Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California, San Diego, and Stephanie L. Santoro, M.D., Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston, also is available on the For The Media website.



Source: Eurekalert This study examined the effect of dementia on death rates in adults with Down syndrome in the United Kingdom. The study included 211 adults, of whom 66 had dementia with an average age at diagnosis of 52. Over the 5 ˝-year study period, 27 adults died, 70 percent of whom had dementia, and their average age at death was 57. The study was limited by its small sample size.Authors: Rosalyn Hithersay, M.Sc., King's College London, London, and coauthors Related Material: The editorial, "Prevalence and Severity of Alzheimer Disease in Individuals With Down Syndrome," by Michael S. Rafii, M.D., Ph.D., Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California, San Diego, and Stephanie L. Santoro, M.D., Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston, also is available on the For The Media website.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: