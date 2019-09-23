medindia

Do the Expenses of Cancer Medications Receive Enough Attention?

by Ramya Rachamanti on  September 23, 2019 at 4:37 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

*-Health-related quality of life is not collected for investigational new cancer medications or used to assess the balance of costs and benefits of these drugs when they are submitted for reimbursement, says recent analysis from Canada. The findings are published in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.
Do the Expenses of Cancer Medications Receive Enough Attention?
Do the Expenses of Cancer Medications Receive Enough Attention?

Both the effectiveness and the expense of a medication are important in determining its value and whether the cost will be reimbursed. This is often considered in terms of the cost per quality-adjusted life-year (QALY). One QALY equates to one year in perfect health.

Show Full Article


In Canada, recommendations for reimbursement come from the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health, and specifically from its pCODR group. While Canada has no explicit upper threshold for the cost of each QALY gained, a common standard of $50,000 Canadian dollars per QALY is often used. In other words, a new technology associated with a cost per QALY of less than $50,000 Canadian dollars is likely to be reimbursed.

Clinical trials were not originally designed to address reimbursement decisions, but trial results are currently being used for this purpose. In addition, trials have not traditionally reported on data that are meaningful to patients.

To determine whether recent cancer drug trials collect such information, Adam Raymakers, PhD, of the Canadian Centre for Applied Research in Cancer Control, and his colleagues reviewed drug manufacturers' submissions to pCODR between 2015 and 2018.

They looked to see whether information on health-related quality of life was collected alongside cancer drug trials and used to calculate QALYs in analyses submitted to pCODR for reimbursement recommendations.

Among the 43 submissions that were evaluated by pCODR, the gain in QALYs in most submissions was small, and in almost two-thirds (65 percent) of cases, the submitter's best estimate of cost-effectiveness of the drug was in excess of $100,000 per QALY. More than half (56 percent) of submissions did not include original data on health-related quality of life, with most relying instead on evidence from previous studies.

"It is important to bring attention to the idea that when drug companies/manufacturers are talking about improvements from new and expensive drugs, they might not actually be meaningful improvements or they may not be improvements that are valued by patients. Patients and the public should understand that it can often be the case that these drugs might confer little to no meaningful benefit, at a substantial cost," said Dr. Raymakers.

"If drug prices continue to rise, and are to be reimbursed by insurance companies or publicly funded systems, these drugs must offer benefit relative to their costs. Benefit should not be an abstract measure but rather one that is valued by patients."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Brazil, Malawi Shows Way to Low-cost Cancer Therapy In Developing Countries

In developing countries, Brazil and Malawi have shown the way to low-cost childhood cancer treatment.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Drug ToxicityCancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What's New on Medindia

Living Kidney Donors at Higher Risk of Developing Hypertension

Home Remedies to Manage Back Pain

Health Benefits of Ragi
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive