by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  July 20, 2021 at 8:29 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Did COVID-19 Impact the Monthly Number of Prescriptions Dispensed to Children?
COVID-19 impacted everything and so the dispensing of prescription drugs. Researchers from the University of Michigan analyzed the changes in prescription drug dispensing and reported their findings in the journal Pediatrics .

Due to states' restrictions after the U.S. coronavirus disease 2019 outbreak, children had fewer visits to healthcare settings. This made the team investigate whether there are some significant changes in the rate of dispensing of commonly prescribed drugs.

For this, they analyzed national prescription drug dispensing data from 92% of U.S pharmacies during 2018-2020. A comparison had been made between the dispensing totals of April to December 2020 and April to December 2019. The dispensing total was found to be dropped by 27%


The rate of prescribing antibiotics fell by nearly 51%. "The decrease in antibiotic dispensing most likely reflects reductions in infections, such as colds and strep throat, due to COVID-19 risk-mitigation measures like social distancing and face masks. As a result, children had fewer infection-related visits and had fewer opportunities to receive antibiotic prescriptions, whether for antibiotic-appropriate conditions or antibiotic-inappropriate conditions," said lead author Dr.Kao-Ping Chua.

The study also found a decline of 80% in the prescription totals of medications used to treat the common cold and coughs. This is also a welcomed development in drug dispensing trends as the harmful side effects of these medications outweigh their benefits, particularly in young children.

A decline of about 11% was also observed in medications for ADHD. This is a matter of concern for the authors as they suspect this decline to be a temporary one due to the transition to remote learning, disruptions in medication access, or delays in diagnosis.

Asthma medications like albuterol and inhaled steroids also showed a plummet in dispensing rate. This is in line with national data reports about the reduced number of asthma attacks in children during the pandemic.

"An optimistic view is that few children on established antidepressant regimens discontinued use. Studies, however, suggest that the mental health of children has worsened during the pandemic, particularly among adolescents. Given this, our findings might suggest that antidepressant dispensing has not risen to meet this increased need," said Chua regarding the decrease in dispensing rates of antidepressant drugs.

The study provides grounds to monitor whether these reductions are temporary or sustained. This will help clinicians inspect whether families found it unaffordable to buy medications or there was a reduction in health conditions during the study period.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Parenting Guide: Can Third Wave Affect Children?
Covid-19 third wave: There is no evidence that the third wave will affect only children. However, parents should prepare for the worst until Covid-19 pandemic is over. So, the best way to protect your child is to follow the preventive measures.
READ MORE
Do Pets Catch Covid-19 from Their Owners?
Pet dogs and cats do catch Covid-19 from their owners. Covid-19 rates are higher in pets that have been in contact with Covid-19 people than in pets without such contact.
READ MORE
Opaganib Helps Treat Moderate-to-severe COVID-19
Opaganib is a medication with potential anticancer, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral activities. It showed excellent efficacy in reducing the need for supplemental oxygen in COVID-19 patients.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

More News on:

Neck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake