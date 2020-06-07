by Jeffil Obadiah on  July 6, 2020 at 11:01 PM Respiratory Disease News
Delhi's Covid-19 Tally Up at 97,200
Delhi witnessed 2,505 new coronavirus cases and 55 deaths, pushing Delhi's tally to 97,200 and number of fatalities to 3,004.

As many as 2,632 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, increasing the number of cured people to 68,256. At present, 25,940 cases are active.

Over 9,925 RT-PCR and 13,748 rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were conducted. In total, 6,20,368 tests have been conducted in the national capital. Delhi has 448 containment zones.


Currently, 5,522 beds are occupied, out of 15,283 in various hospitals, 1,756 in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 153 in the dedicated Covid Health Centres.

Over 16,004 people are under home isolation.

During the day, the Cabinet Secretary reviewed the public health response to Covid-19 and the implementation of guidelines and preparedness.

Source: IANS

