People with High Cholesterol Should Eliminate Carbohydrates, Not Saturated Fat

You would have likely been advised to decrease the amount of saturated fat that you eat if you are diagnosed with familial hypercholesterolemia. Such recommendations are common but controversial, with some past research implicating sugars, not fats, as the main reason some people have too much LDL 'bad' cholesterol. A new study builds upon those, correlating carbohydrates as the primary issue. The findings of the study are published in the journal BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine.



Familial hypercholesterolemia is a genetic disorder that causes people to have cholesterol levels 2-4 times higher than average. Organizations, including the American Heart Association, have suggested they avoid eating food from animal sources, such as meat, eggs, and cheese, and avoiding coconut oil.



An international team of experts on heart disease and diet, including five cardiologists, reviewed dietary guidelines for people with familial hypercholesterolemia. They say they couldn't find any justification for health experts to recommend a low saturated fat diet.



‘People with familial hypercholesterolemia should minimize food that raises blood sugar, such as bread, potatoes, and sweets, rather than tropical oils and animal-based food. ’

Diamond and his co-authors say following a low-carb diet is most effective for people at increased risk of heart disease, such as those who are overweight, hypertensive, and diabetic. Their findings are consistent with another paper recently published in the "Journal of the American College of Cardiology," which provided strong evidence that food that raises blood sugar, such as bread, potatoes, and sweets, should be minimized, rather than tropical oils and animal-based food.



Source: Eurekalert "For the past 80 years, people with familial hypercholesterolemia have been told to lower their cholesterol with a low saturated fat diet," said lead author David Diamond, professor and heart disease researcher at the University of South Florida. "Our study showed that a more' heart-healthy' diet is one low in sugar, not saturated fat."

