Deepika Padukone Rushed To Hospital After Sudden Chest Pain

What is Tachycardia?

Reasons for increased heart rate?

While details on Deepika's health and the reason behind the increased heart rate is unknown, shooting amidst heat waves can be a reason for that.Deepika's health is now stable after treatment and has resumed her shoot.In this case, the heart rate increases to 100 beats per minute which is approximately increased by 30 beats per minute.During this, the person may feel uneasy and uncomfortable. During an increased heart rate one experiences a sensation of heart racing or pounding. When the heart rate increases a person might feel flopping feeling in the chest which may panic the person.If such a condition arises, one should not hesitate and immediately go to a doctor.Heavy exercise, fever, stress, fear, administration of certain medication and anxiety can be the reasons for heavy heart rate.People who drink too much alcohol or have lots of caffeine can also experience this frequently.Electrolyte imbalance in the body, which often arises due to sweating, can also be a reason behind abnormal heart beats.This condition is treatable. One should immediately contact a doctor and should not be under the assumption that the heart rate will come down to its normal. Tachycardia may lead to frequent fainting or unconsciousness and if left untreated may impair the heart's ability to pump blood properly.Apart from the medications prescribed by the doctor, one should also get more sleep, avoid smoking, cut down on alcohol consumption and adopt a routined lifestyle in order to have a healthy heart.Source: Medindia