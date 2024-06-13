Dark Side of Filters — Fuels Dysmorphia!

Social media photo manipulation correlates with a rise in muscle dissatisfaction and drive for muscularity, according to a University of Toronto study (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Use of Photo Filters is Associated with Muscle Dysmorphia Symptomatology among Adolescents and Young Adults
Go to source). This study, which analyzed data from 912 participants from the Canadian Study of Adolescent Health Behaviors, emphasizes the growing concern over the impact of digital image manipulation on body image and mental health.
‘Did You Know? The onset of body dysmorphic disorder typically occurs during adolescence or early adulthood. #dysmorphia #socialmedia #youth ’The research reveals that the use of photo filters, commonly found on apps like Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok, is linked to greater muscle dysmorphia symptomatology, a condition marked by an obsessive preoccupation with muscularity, body dissatisfaction, and social and functional impairment, particularly among boys and men.
Tweet it Now
Link Between Photo Manipulation and Muscle Dysmorphia“It was clear in our study that frequent use of photo filters is associated with higher levels of muscle dissatisfaction and overall muscle dysmorphia symptoms,” says Kyle T. Ganson, PhD, MSW, the lead author of the study.
“Notably, gender plays a significant role, with boys and men who use photo filters exhibiting greater drive to increase their muscularity and social and occupational functioning challenges compared to girls and women in the study.”
The findings highlight the critical need for awareness and interventions targeting the negative effects of photo filter use on body image.
With the rising popularity of social media platforms that encourage digital image manipulation, it is crucial to address how these technologies influence self-perception and mental health, particularly among vulnerable youth populations.
Advertisement
“As digital image manipulation becomes more advanced and widespread, it is essential to understand and mitigate its potential harm on body image and mental health."
Advertisement
Additionally, there is a need for media literacy programs that educate young people about the potential risks of digital image manipulation and promote healthier body image practices.
Reference:
- Use of Photo Filters is Associated with Muscle Dysmorphia Symptomatology among Adolescents and Young Adults - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S174014452400072X?via%3Dihub)
Source-Eurekalert