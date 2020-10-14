Eating Disorders Linked to Body Dysmorphia

Around 30 percent of participants had indicated eating disorders, and the researchers noted that 76 percent of those people also suffered from body dysmorphia.
‘The rate of body dysmorphia is twelve times higher among gymgoers with eating issues.’
The study also noted no significant links between body dysmorphia, sexuality, and social media use, although there was a connection with gender, with women being more likely to exhibit symptoms of body dysmorphia.
Lead author Mike Trott said: "Body dysmorphia can result in anxiety, stress and decreased quality of life. While sufferers of eating disorders, like anorexia and bulimia nervosa, share similar characteristics to those with body dysmorphia, research into any correlation between the two is inadequate.
"Healthcare professionals working with individuals with body dysmorphia should screen them for eating disorders frequently, as this research shows a strong relationship between the two."
