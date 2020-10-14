Eating Disorders Linked to Body Dysmorphia

People with eating disorders are twelve times more likely to be preoccupied with perceived flaws in their physical appearance than those without, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Eating and Weight Disorders.



Researchers from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) surveyed over 1,600 health club members recruited through social media. They noticed the number of people with body dysmorphic disorder, a mental condition characterized by an obsession with perceived imperfections in appearance which are not noticed by others, was twelve times higher among people with suspected eating disorders.



Around 30 percent of participants had indicated eating disorders, and the researchers noted that 76 percent of those people also suffered from body dysmorphia.



‘The rate of body dysmorphia is twelve times higher among gymgoers with eating issues.’





Lead author Mike Trott said: "Body dysmorphia can result in anxiety, stress and decreased quality of life. While sufferers of eating disorders, like anorexia and bulimia nervosa, share similar characteristics to those with body dysmorphia, research into any correlation between the two is inadequate.



"Healthcare professionals working with individuals with body dysmorphia should screen them for eating disorders frequently, as this research shows a strong relationship between the two."







