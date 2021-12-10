About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Cycling is The Best Way to Stay Fit and Healthy

by Hannah Joy on October 12, 2021 at 5:31 PM
Staying fit and healthy during the pandemic is the need of the hour. Being physically active can make your immune system stronger to fight against the Covid-19 infection.

Regular physical activity can also help save you from various serious diseases like obesity, heart diseases, cancer, and mental illness.

During the pandemic, when so many of us are very restricted in our movements, it is even more important for people of all ages and abilities to be as active as possible.

According to WHO, adults aged over 18 years should do a total of at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity throughout the week or at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity throughout the week.
Riding a bicycle regularly is another alternative for your regular exercises and also saves you from a lot of health risks.

Cycling for health and fitness
  • It causes less strain and burn out than your other forms of work out
  • Cycling uses all your major muscle groups
  • Cycling also increases your stamina, strength and is very time efficient
Similarly, cycling is a fun way of getting fit. When compared to other physical activities that confine you indoors

E-bikes likes EMotorad's (EM) can be the fitness buddy that you were missing out on and can be the change in your fitness mantra.

"I was never interested in cycling but when these got me excited. I now use the e-bike three or four times a week to visit the gym. While going to the gym, I use the throttle. I visit the gym, complete my workout and then while coming home, I pedal manually so that I can get my cardio in, "says Chirag Barjatya, a nutrition coach.

One can also mix both workouts together to get the best of both worlds. With a standard cycle, it becomes very difficult. Sometimes you feel skeptical while covering long distances because it can be a little intimidating.

"The most attractive thing about e-bikes is that you cannot get stuck anywhere. You can ride for any distance, up to 40-50 kilometers, and then if you feel tired, you can always throttle back home, "added Chirag.

"There are few better ways to get in shape or maintain fitness than riding a bicycle, and an e-bike offers even more flexibility for riders. We want the joys of cycling to be enjoyed by everyone. Not only can e-bikers travel longer and further, but it also opens the door to a wider range of people, including older adults, people with infirmities, or physical barriers. We have some really beneficial use-cases -- you can pedal down to the gym and waste no time on warm-up and throttle your way back after a tiring workout. One can throttle sweat-free to work and pedal down after office to keep fit. You can beat the traffic, avoid congestion in public transport and much more, "says Aditya Oza, co-founder and CMO, EMotorad.



Source: IANS
