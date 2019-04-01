medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Cut Your Risk of Diabetes by Just Having 5-10 Servings of Fruits, Veggies Daily

by Iswarya on  January 4, 2019 at 10:25 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Want to restore antioxidants level which is a key to ward off heart disease and Type-2 diabetes? Just eat five to 10 servings of fruits and vegetables as well as legumes, nuts and seeds daily. The findings of the study are published in the journal Redox Biology.
Cut Your Risk of Diabetes by Just Having 5-10 Servings of Fruits, Veggies Daily
Cut Your Risk of Diabetes by Just Having 5-10 Servings of Fruits, Veggies Daily

A diet high in saturated fat results in chronic low-grade inflammation in the body that in turn leads to the development of metabolic syndrome a serious condition associated with cognitive dysfunction and dementia as well as being a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, fatty liver disease, and Type-2 diabetes.

For such patients, a higher intake of vitamin C is crucial to halt a potentially deadly cycle of antioxidant disruptions, the researchers said.

"What these findings are really saying to people as we move out of the rich-food holiday season and into January is eat your fruits and vegetables," said Maret Traber, Professor at the Oregon State University in the US.

"Eat five to 10 servings a day, and then you'll get the fiber, you'll get the vitamin C, and you'll protect your gut with all of those good things," she added.

The findings, published in the journal Redox Biology, suggest that metabolic syndrome can prompt imbalances in the gut microbiome, with impaired gut function contributing to toxins in the bloodstream, resulting in vitamin C depletion, which subsequently impairs the trafficking of vitamin E.

Antioxidants such as vitamins C and E offer defense against the oxidative stress brought on by inflammation and the associated free radicals, unstable molecules that can damage the body's cells.

"If there's too much fat in the diet, it causes injury to the gut," Traber said.

"Bacterial cell walls can then leak from the gut and slip into circulation in the body, and they're chased down by neutrophils (most abundant type of white blood cells)."

"The body is destroying its own protection because it got tricked by the gut dysbiosis into thinking there was a bacterial invasion," Traber said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Diabetes and Dental Health

Diabetes predisposes patients to oral and gum diseases like periodontitis, dental caries, oral thrush. Tight diabetes control is the key to prevent gum problems.

Diabetes and Hypertension

Diabetes and hypertension (high blood pressure) are significant health problems worldwide, but like cardiac disease and fatty liver disease, people of Indian origin are disproportionately affected.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Diabetic Diet Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine 

What's New on Medindia

Losing Fat Aesthetically: Inch Loss and Body Toning

Drug-Induced Nephrotoxicity

Apple Cider Vinegar: The Controversial Health Tonic
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive