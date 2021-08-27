by Colleen Fleiss on  August 27, 2021 at 8:58 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID in England: Vaccination Prevented Over 100,000 Deaths
In England, more than 100,000 deaths have been estimated to be prevented by the COVID-19 vaccination programme, according to official figures from the Public Health England (PHE).

Since the national rollout of vaccines in the UK in early December last year, between 91,700 and 98,700 fatalities have been avoided, the Independent reported quoting the PHE figures on Thursday.

The latest estimates also indicate that 82,100 hospital admissions have been averted, along with up to 24.4 million infections.


"The pandemic is not over but vaccination is weakening the link between infection and serious illness," William Welfare, Covid-19 incident director at PHE, was quoted as saying.

A total 73,982,159 vaccines have been given in England, according to government data, including 39,771,795 first doses and 34,210,364 second doses.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the UK stands at 6,659,904, while the death toll is 132,465, according to the latest update on Friday morning by Johns Hopkins University.

"As on Thursday, 38,281 new cases and 140 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were reported across the UK," the PHE said in a tweet.

About 47,860,628 people in the country have received the first dose of a vaccine and 42,234,417 have received a second dose, it added.

The booster dose will be prioritised for people who received the Covid shots when the vaccination programmes were first rolled out last December, according to Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled and informed regarding the risks and benefits of the vaccines.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is important and focus on the facts related to COVID-19 vaccines.
READ MORE
Breast Milk of Mothers Who Received COVID-19 Vaccine Contains Antibodies That Fight Illness
The breast milk of mothers who have received COVID-19 vaccine contains a significant supply of antibodies that may help protect nursing infants from the illness.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccine: Where Do We Stand Now?
COVID-19: The biggest challenge with the pandemic lies in not only developing a successful vaccine but also producing it in quantities necessary to provide immunity to all citizens. Competition is already emerging over who will have access once a ...
READ MORE
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Every day, people inhale Aspergillus spores, but it isn''t harmful. However, it affects people who have a weak immune system. If the infection is left untreated, it can cause pneumonia.
READ MORE
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!
Traveling with children is always challenging as it involves careful planning. Here are some precautions that need to be taken when traveling abroad with kids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

Top 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedTraveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!Green FungusPost-COVID Syndrome