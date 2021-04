COVID 2nd Wave Affects Newborns and Youth

The second wave of COVID-19 is affecting the newborns and the youth, said doctors. While Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is considering the second wave as "dangerous", doctors call it "very dangerous".



Speaking to IANS, Dr. Ritu Saxena, Head of Emergency Department at the LNJP Hospital said: "This time, Covid is also seen in children... few days old children are also getting infected."

‘In the second wave, it's also being seen that if one person is COVID positive in the house then the whole family is also found infected.’





Dr. Saxena further said: "All those young people who have got affected had fever also."



In the last 24 hours in Delhi, 17,282 new patients of corona were confirmed and over one lakh 1,08,534 samples were tested. A positivity rate of 15.92 was recorded and a total of 104 patients died due to the virus, officials said on Thursday.



Weekend curfew has been imposed in Delhi in view of increasing cases. The curfew will start at 10 p.m. on Friday night and continue till 6 a.m. on Monday.



"Since this new wave has started, 7 to 8 children have been admitted so far. The youngest among them is a newborn baby who was infected in the hospital itself.