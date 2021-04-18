by Colleen Fleiss on  April 18, 2021 at 8:55 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID 2nd Wave Affects Newborns and Youth
The second wave of COVID-19 is affecting the newborns and the youth, said doctors. While Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is considering the second wave as "dangerous", doctors call it "very dangerous".

Speaking to IANS, Dr. Ritu Saxena, Head of Emergency Department at the LNJP Hospital said: "This time, Covid is also seen in children... few days old children are also getting infected."

"Since this new wave has started, 7 to 8 children have been admitted so far. The youngest among them is a newborn baby who was infected in the hospital itself.


"In addition, about 30 per cent of young people between 15 and 30 years of age have also been infected."

Dr. Saxena further said: "All those young people who have got affected had fever also."

In the last 24 hours in Delhi, 17,282 new patients of corona were confirmed and over one lakh 1,08,534 samples were tested. A positivity rate of 15.92 was recorded and a total of 104 patients died due to the virus, officials said on Thursday.

Weekend curfew has been imposed in Delhi in view of increasing cases. The curfew will start at 10 p.m. on Friday night and continue till 6 a.m. on Monday.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Ancient Wisdom: Diet to Build Your Immune System and Fight Covid-19
Eating a well-balanced diet tends to be healthier and makes your immune system stronger. It also helps lower the risk of chronic illnesses and infectious diseases.
READ MORE
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia