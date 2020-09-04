COVID-19: No New Cases Overnight in Andhra Pradesh

No new COVID-19 cases have been detected In Andhra Pradesh, no new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the tests that were conducted overnight.



As per the health bulletin issued by the state nodal officer on Thursday morning, 217 samples were tested in the 12 hours beginning 6 p.m. on Wednesday. However, not even one of the samples tested positive.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to strengthen the health department, in light of the rising numbers of COVID-19 patients in the state, the AP government has issued orders for temporary transfer of 10 deputy collectors to the state control room.



With this, the state's overall tally of COVID-19 cases remains 348 from Wednesday evening. The development comes as a welcome respite for the state, which has been reporting a growing number of COVID-19 positive cases over the past few weeks.