by Hannah Joy on  April 9, 2020 at 3:05 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19: No New Cases Overnight in Andhra Pradesh
No new COVID-19 cases have been detected In Andhra Pradesh, no new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the tests that were conducted overnight.

As per the health bulletin issued by the state nodal officer on Thursday morning, 217 samples were tested in the 12 hours beginning 6 p.m. on Wednesday. However, not even one of the samples tested positive.

With this, the state's overall tally of COVID-19 cases remains 348 from Wednesday evening. The development comes as a welcome respite for the state, which has been reporting a growing number of COVID-19 positive cases over the past few weeks.


Till date, nine patients have been cured and discharged from hospital while four persons succumbed to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to strengthen the health department, in light of the rising numbers of COVID-19 patients in the state, the AP government has issued orders for temporary transfer of 10 deputy collectors to the state control room.

-

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Watch Out: Deadly Coronavirus may Lurk in Kids’ Toys and Play Equipment
Stay away from playgrounds: COVID-19 can stick on to kids' toys and play equipment. So, make your naughty kids to play indoors and avoid sharing toys to keep coronavirus at bay.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Pandemic: Simple Ideas to Help Kids Deal with Stress during Coronavirus Crisis
Staying indoors all day and social distancing during COVID-19 lockdown can wreak havoc on your child's mental health. Here are a few simple tips to help kids to beat stress and overcome boredom during coronavirus crisis.
READ MORE
Coronavirus Outbreak: 5 Ways to Keep Your Hands from Drying and Cracking
Hand hygiene is the most important thing right now due to coronavirus outbreak. Frequent washing can make your skin dry and cracked. Here are five tips that help keep your hands from drying and cracking.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips