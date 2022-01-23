COVID-19 Positive Patients may be Deprived of Vaccination

COVID positive cases may be deferred of vaccination, including booster dose by almost 3 months as per the health ministry.
"In case of individuals having lab test proven SARS-2 COVID-19 illness, all COVID vaccinations including precaution dose to be deferred by three months after recovery", said Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary & Mission Director (NHM) in a letter to states and UTs.
The letter further reads that the requests had been made from various quarters for guidance concerning the administration of precaution dose to the eligible persons having COVID illness. The guidance is based on scientific evidence and the recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group (NTGAI), which adds further.
With the administration of over 67 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID inoculation coverage has reached 161.16 crores as of this morning.
Meanwhile, India on Saturday reported 3,37,704 fresh COVID cases with 488 deaths in the last 24 hrs. With the addition of 488 new deaths, the total deaths toll has climbed to 4,88,884.
Source: IANS