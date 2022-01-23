Body Fat More Among Granddaughters of Men Who Smoke

Advertisement

In earlier research from 2014, they found that if a father started smoking regularly before reaching puberty (before 11 years of age), then his sons, but not his daughters, had more body fat than expected.In the newly published study, they extended this analysis to earlier generations using recently collected data on the grandfathers and great-grandfathers of study participants obtained by questionnaires.They discovered higher body fat in females whose paternal grandfathers or great-grandfathers had started smoking before age 13 compared to those whose ancestors started smoking later in childhood (age 13 to 16).No effects were observed in male descendants. Further research will be needed to confirm these observations in other longitudinal studies and to expand the investigation into other transgenerational effects and ancestral exposures.Professor Jean Golding, the lead author of the report, said: "This research provides us with two important results. First, before puberty, exposure of a boy to particular substances might affect generations that follow him. Second, one of the reasons why children become overweight maybe not have so much to do with their current diet and exercise, rather than the lifestyle of their ancestors or the persistence of associated factors over the years.If these associations are confirmed in other datasets, this will be one of the first human studies with data suitable to start to look at these associations and to begin to unpick the origin of potentially important cross-generation relationships. It is with great thanks to participants within the Children of the 90s study that we can carry out such pioneering research. There is much to explore."Source: Eurekalert