by Colleen Fleiss on  January 31, 2021 at 4:27 PM Organ Donation News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Patients Undergo Liver Transplants
Seven COVID-19 patients underwent liver transplants successfully at the Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Lakdikapul here since the lockdown was relaxed in May last year.

According to doctors, in two instances, both the donor and the recipient were found positive for coronavirus.

Out of them, 23 patients were under regular medical supervision. They didn't contract Covid-19 infection and underwent successful liver transplants. Seven patients who had tested positive for Covid also successfully underwent liver transplant and survived.


"Between June and December last year, we have performed 30 liver transplant procedures at our hospital with 100 per cent success rate. Among these, seven recipients and three live donors were Covid-19 positive; and in two instances, both donors and recipients were found positive for coronavirus. Patients who were found positive were put through prescribed medical care and transplant was done once they turned negative for Covid-19 virus," said Dr. Raghavendra Babu, Clinical Head and Senior Consultant Liver Transplant Surgeon, Gleneagles Global Hospitals.

The doctor said it is important for people to note that liver transplant can be performed on patients who are cured of Covid-19.

According to an observation made by the transplant team at the hospital, nearly 50 per cent patients in need of emergency or early liver transplant, who did not undergo the procedure due to the fear of contracting Covid-19 virus or delayed the procedure on turning Covid-19 positive just before transplant surgery, died in 2020.

"When condition of the liver worsens, transplant is the only option before a patient, and any delay in undergoing transplant could be fatal. Patients and their family members must realise that delaying the procedure due to the fear of contracting coronavirus or other related reasons, will prove costly," said Dr Chandan Kumar K.N., Senior Consultant Hepatologist, Gleneagles Global Hospitals.

Clinical features of Covid-19 patients are highly diverse from pulmonary symptoms to neurological manifestations. Coronavirus positive patients admitted to hospitals have increased liver enzymes as a common problem, yet it can be rectified. For post liver transplant patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms are recommended to continue with immunosuppression medication. Considering these aspects, patients must not delay from undergoing liver transplant surgery in case doctors recommend it to be performed immediately, the doctors added.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Liver Transplantation
Liver transplantation is a surgical option for the treatment of liver failure where the diseased liver is replaced with a healthy one.
READ MORE
Covid-19 Pandemic Takes 50% Lives Of Liver Transplant Patients
Nearly 50% patients in need of early liver transplant, but who did not undergo the procedure due to fear of contracting Covid-19 have died.
READ MORE
Frailty: Key Factor in Higher Mortality for Women Awaiting Liver Transplants
Frailty was found to play a vital role in higher mortality in women awaiting liver transplants, stated a new research.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result in complete cure of the disease if it is detected early.
READ MORE
Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India
Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is a rapidly growing health problem in India.
READ MORE
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?
The risk of dying as a result of a living donor liver segment removal is between 0.2-2.0%. The risk of morbidity is anywhere between 1.3% (in highly experienced centers) to 60%.
READ MORE
Milk Thistle
Milk Thistle is a resourceful natural plant which has many medicinal benefits. In herbal medication milk thistle is used in cases of liver diseases.
READ MORE
Wilson's Disease
This is a rare inherited systemic disorder of copper metabolism, affecting the liver mainly before other organs.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

Hepatitis ALiverWilson's DiseaseMilk ThistleCurrent Treatments for Liver CancerFatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in IndiaLiving Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake