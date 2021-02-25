by Anjanee Sharma on  February 25, 2021 at 6:43 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Isolation May Have Increased Domestic Violence
Research suggests that isolation due to COVID-19 lockdowns may have increased the incidence of domestic violence.

The CDC defines intimate partner violence as physical, emotional, psychological, or economic abuse and stalking or sexual harm by a current or former partner or spouse. Statistics show that 16% of homicides are committed by a partner and that 25 percent of women and 10 percent of men experience intimate partner violence once in their lifetime.

Data was collected from 347 respondents, with an average age of 47, for ten weeks, beginning in April 2020.


Participants of the study were asked to complete an online survey on their perceived stress, previous disaster experience, current situation (concerning COVID-19), intimate partner violence experience, and personal and household demographics. They were also questioned on how COVID-19 had affected them financially and otherwise.

The analysis showed that 39 participants (10%) reported having experienced violence in their relationship, 74% of which were women. They also reported more stress than those who had not experienced it. The results also show that participants were more likely to end up as victims of violence if perceived stress increased.

The authors recommend that more services and communication are needed so that even front-line health and food bank workers can spot the signs and question clients about potential intimate partner violence. They could then help lead victims to appropriate resources, suggests Clare Cannon, lead author.

"The pandemic, like other kinds of disasters, exacerbates the social and livelihood stresses and circumstances that we know lead to intimate partner violence," says Cannon.

She explains that an increase in social isolation has created an environment where victims and aggressors (or potential aggressors) in a relationship can't separate themselves easily from each other.

The extra stress can also cause mental health issues, thereby increasing perceived stress and reactions to stress through violence and other means, she adds. "Compounding these stressors, those fleeing abuse may not have a place to get away from abusive partners."

Cannon cautions that the data does not suggest causality, and there is no way to determine if intimate partner violence was present in those relationships before the pandemic. However, the data does suggest that experiencing such violence is related to reporting more exposure to stress.

Findings also showed that tenuous financial situations due to COVID-19 create more things to worry about and subsequently argue about, which leads to an occasion for intimate partner violence in many instances. Cannon adds that similar findings linked financial and job loss stresses with increased intimate partner violence were reported in the 2008 recession.

Researchers state that the findings show a need for more communication resources for families and government and non-government sources of support and information like shelters, treatment intervention programs, and therapeutic professionals such as social workers, therapists, and others.

They advise increasing public awareness of resources so that friends, neighbors, and family members may connect domestic violence victims with these resources.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Domestic Abuse Victims Twice at Risk of Long-term Illnesses
Women survivors of domestic abuse are at double the risk of developing long-term illnesses that cause widespread bodily pain and extreme tiredness, a new study suggests.
READ MORE
Shouting, Even Criticising a Partner is Domestic Abuse: UK Court
The Supreme Court in Britain has ruled that criticising and shouting at partner and not giving them money constitutes as domestic violence.
READ MORE
Psychological Domestic Abuse More Damaging for Child's Well-being
A child's well-being is damaged when exposed to high levels of psychological abuse like name-calling, intimidation, isolation, manipulation and control.
READ MORE
Law Against Domestic Violence, Under Consideration in China
An anti-domestic violence law is being considered in China and it is even on the legislative agenda of the National People's Congress (NPC) in 2012.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake