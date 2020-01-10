COVID-19 Infects Majority of Bad Dreams: Study

New study used artificial intelligence (AI) to help analyze the dream content of nearly a thousand people and found that the COVID-19 had infected over half of the distressing dreams. The findings of the study are published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology.



AI-assisted technology investigated dream data from three groups. One included over 1,000 people, another 4,000 people during the sixth week of lockdown in Finland, and another 800 responses from contributors.

‘More than half of all bad dreams recorded these days involved the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, experts recommended ways to decrease nightmares, including not dwelling on the bad dream and thinking of happy endings to potential dreams before going to sleep. ’





Out of 33 total clusters, 20 were regarded as bad dreams.



The lead author of the study said that their findings allow for speculation of shared imagery or mindscape in dreams across individuals.



More than 55 percent of volunteers reported increased stress levels, which were closely linked to patterns like fitful sleep and bad dreams. In addition, the most stressed people had the most pandemic-specific dreams.