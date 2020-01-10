COVID-19 Infects Majority of Bad Dreams: Study

More than 55 percent of volunteers reported increased stress levels, which were closely linked to patterns like fitful sleep and bad dreams. In addition, the most stressed people had the most pandemic-specific dreams.
‘More than half of all bad dreams recorded these days involved the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, experts recommended ways to decrease nightmares, including not dwelling on the bad dream and thinking of happy endings to potential dreams before going to sleep.
Dream data were classified into clusters or themes based on frequently appearing word associations. Few recurring pandemic-specific themes involved failures in coronavirus contagion, social distancing, and dystopia, or apocalypse.
Out of 33 total clusters, 20 were regarded as bad dreams.
The lead author of the study said that their findings allow for speculation of shared imagery or mindscape in dreams across individuals.
Source: Medindia