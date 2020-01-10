by Iswarya on  October 1, 2020 at 4:06 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Infects Majority of Bad Dreams: Study
New study used artificial intelligence (AI) to help analyze the dream content of nearly a thousand people and found that the COVID-19 had infected over half of the distressing dreams. The findings of the study are published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology.

AI-assisted technology investigated dream data from three groups. One included over 1,000 people, another 4,000 people during the sixth week of lockdown in Finland, and another 800 responses from contributors.

More than 55 percent of volunteers reported increased stress levels, which were closely linked to patterns like fitful sleep and bad dreams. In addition, the most stressed people had the most pandemic-specific dreams.


Dream data were classified into clusters or themes based on frequently appearing word associations. Few recurring pandemic-specific themes involved failures in coronavirus contagion, social distancing, and dystopia, or apocalypse.

Out of 33 total clusters, 20 were regarded as bad dreams.

The lead author of the study said that their findings allow for speculation of shared imagery or mindscape in dreams across individuals.

Source: Medindia

