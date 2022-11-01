About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

COVID-19 Infection Affects Liver

by Colleen Fleiss on January 11, 2022 at 11:04 PM
Font : A-A+

COVID-19 Infection Affects Liver

COVID infection affects nearly all organs in the human body, including the liver.

And 14 percent to 53 percent showed increased levels of liver enzymes - such as alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) during the progression of the illness.

Advertisement


Increased levels of liver enzymes can mean that a person's liver is at least temporarily damaged.

Some patients have very severe injury in the liver due to COVID. The most common are swelling in the liver, jaundice, which means yellow discoloration of eyes and urine, and derailment of liver function tests.
Advertisement

"It is commonly seen that nonspecific inflammation due to COVID is very common in the liver and manifests in various forms," Dr. Shubham Vatsya, Consultant - Gastroenterology at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, told IANS.

"A wide range of liver injuries seen in COVID infection can be completely asymptomatic. It can cause jaundice or it can cause liver failure," added Dr. Jatin Agrawal, Associate Consultant, Gastroenterology. Max Hospital, Saket.

Further, people with cirrhosis (liver scarring) may be at increased risk of COVID-19. Some studies have also shown that people with pre-existing liver disease such as chronic liver disease, cirrhosis, or related complications who were diagnosed with COVID-19 are at higher risk of death than people without pre-existing liver disease.

According to Vatsya, "liver function involvement is seen with the original COVID-19 as well as the newer variants like Omicron. And vaccines have not been able to prevent the injuries related to COVID with the liver".

"Preventing the COVID infection can help prevent an injury to the liver," Agrawal told IANS.

While vaccines can reduce the severity of the COVID infection, data on whether they can prevent an injury to the liver is "very scarce", he said.

Agrawal said there are multiple ways viruses affect the liver and its functioning.

"One is the direct effect of the virus on hepatocytes chief functional cells of the liver and cholangiocytes (epithelial cells of the bile duct) via the ACE2 receptor, another is drug related. COVID storm and sepsis also affect the liver," he said.

So the most important thing for prevention is "proper nutrition, intake of a high protein diet, which includes eggs, green leafy vegetables, paneer, that would help you maintain your immunity and it is a very important metabolite for the liver as well", Vatsya said.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Genes Associated With Suicide Identified
Air Pollution Linked to COVID-19 Risk >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Smallpox
Smallpox
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat
Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Hepatitis A Liver Flu Wilson's Disease Milk Thistle Current Treatments for Liver Cancer Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks? Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake 

Recommended Reading
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips ....
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The ......
Liver Cancer - Animation
Liver Cancer - Animation
Liver is the largest organ inside the human body. It performs 500 different functions and processes ...
Are Forceps and Vacuum Deliveries Safe?
Are Forceps and Vacuum Deliveries Safe?
Forceps and vacuum deliveries in Canada contribute to high rates of trauma for mothers and babies .....
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result ...
Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India
Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India
Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is...
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. H...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?
Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?
The risk of dying as a result of a living donor liver segment removal is between 0.2-2.0%. The risk ...
Milk Thistle
Milk Thistle
Milk Thistle is a resourceful natural plant which has many medicinal benefits. In herbal medication ...
Wilson's Disease
Wilson's Disease
This is a rare inherited systemic disorder of copper metabolism, affecting the liver mainly before o...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close